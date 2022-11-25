ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This Retinol Balm Brought a ‘Beautiful Improvement’ to Shoppers Eyes Within 2 Weeks—& It’s Discounted to $14

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially peak shopping season— Black Friday sales are in full swing this week. If you’re wondering what’s worth whipping out your wallet for, we’ve got you covered on all things beauty, from hair growth oils to dark spot-fading face masks . Many retailers dropped their discounts ahead of actual Black Friday, including one of our favorite skincare brands, Versed Skin. But starting today, you can shop bestsellers like the Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm for even less than before; it’s currently under $15 with the code TGIBF20.

Here’s why you won’t want to miss this opportunity: The buttery-smooth eye balm “literally melts into your skin,” per the brand, and contains potent yet non-irritating ingredients. Granactive retinoid, a gentler form of retinol, zeros in on crows feet to lift and smooth the outer corners of the eyes. Shiitake mushroom extract ensures the skin’s moisture barrier stays intact, while vitamin E and black currant seed oil protect against further signs of aging. Basically, you get a preventative and corrective formula in one, which is often truly what you need when dealing with one of the most delicate areas of the skin.

Versed Smooth Landing



Smooth Landing $14.49 (Originally $17.99)

Buy Now

I’ve personally had this eye balm sitting on my vanity for ages—not because I don’t use it (I do), but because it takes the smallest amount to fully cover all ground, meaning the $14 jar will last you longer than most. It immediately glides across the skin, and despite most balm formulas that linger, it sinks into problem areas rather quickly. While I can’t speak to how accurately it corrects fine lines, plenty of people ages 36-64 from a consumer trial can.

After the six week trial, 93 percent of subjects agreed the product “softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes,” while 90 percent also said the balm “increases skin’s smoothness, firmness and brightness.” Near equal percentages noted that it visibly de-puffs and makes a difference in under-eye wrinkles specifically.

RELATED: Scrambling For a Christmas Gift? MasterClass Is Offering 2-for-1 Memberships For a Limited Time Only

Even reviewers can’t stop raving about the eye balm ; one even person wrote a “a 550+ word love story” about it, saying “under the lid, the product is solid but quickly warms to the touch, requires so little to go so far, and it fits in the smallest of purses.”

“I am in love with this! My only complaint is that I want to use it too much,” said a second shopper. “Not even 2 weeks in and I can see and feel a beautiful improvement in the delicate skin around my eyes. I had to discipline myself to only use this at night (even though I wanted to overuse it because it feels SO great!) as it is so hydrating that it doesn’t pair well with mascara/eye makeup. I can see such a difference already after using this for a short time. Highly recommend this!”

Get one of your own for less than $15 (!!!) during Versed’s Black Friday sale . Don’t forget to use code TGIBF20 to unlock the discount at checkout.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Say You ‘Won’t Need Fake Lashes At All’—& It’s Down to $24 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Mascara is perhaps one of the most trusty makeup products in your lineup. When you wake up late and are rushing out the door, defining your eyes with a swipe of mascara makes all the difference. When you’re transitioning your look from day to night, applying another coat adds a nice little pick-me-up. Mascara seriously can do no wrong and neither can Kjaer Weis’ Im-Possible Mascara, especially when it’s down to $24 thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale. It’s high-impact,...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For a Few More Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
Robb Report

The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles—Grab It For 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil Is Like ‘Heaven in a Bottle’—& It’s Epically Marked Down to $9 for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Do you ever see someone with super long and luscious hair and ask yourself, “How do they do it?” Well, for some people, they are born with naturally long and soft strands. However, for many people – myself included, to get our hair to the desired length, texture, and look we want, it requires a bit of extra effort, or shall I say TLC.  With that said, hair growth products are one of the best ways to start achieving your hair...
StyleCaster

The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 30% Off For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
StyleCaster

The Retinol Body Cream That Left Reviewers’ Skin Looking ‘Younger Every Day’ Is Only $23 For 2 Bottles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Retinol is the master ingredient when it comes to anti-aging, but why focus solely on the face? Our biggest organ, the skin, is all over our body too—we need to take good care of this area as well. One way you can do this is supplementing your facial retinol with a retinol cream for your body. I’ve done some research and found one with a ton of five-star reviews that promises to reverse anti-aging and have healthier, fuller skin. Plus,...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Leaves Skin ‘Firm & Hydrated’ After 1 Day & It’s Discounted For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Our number one skin goal is always a flawless glow, regardless of the season, occasion or latest TikTok trend. We want a filter-like dewy complexion to flaunt everywhere we go, but it’s not always that easy to achieve. There are so many products that claim to give you that glow factor, and we found one that actually delivers on its promises, according to shoppers. Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum that hydrates your skin for up to...
StyleCaster

The Carpet & Couch Cleaner That Keeps Selling Out Thanks to TikTok Is The Cheapest Ever at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Of course, I’ve wondered how dirty my daily-touch surfaces are like my couch, carpets and more, but I don’t actually like to spend time thinking about it! It’s probably grosser than I can even fathom. Even though I’d like to think my couch is a fairly similar blue color to how it was when I first got it, I’m sure that a deep clean would actually transform it before my eyes—for better or for worse for my mental health. That’s why...
StyleCaster

Zara Black Friday Sale Starts Today & These Items Will Sell Out First

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Take a deep breath—Zara’s Black Friday 2022 sale is upon us, and oh boy, is it going to be a hell of a time. I mean, even the fashion retailer’s regular, non-Black Friday sales often get intense, with discounted items legit disappearing from your online shopping cart if you’re not quick enough to hit the checkout button. To keep this from happening on the biggest shopping holiday of the year, we’re crafting a game plan so that we can get...
Harper's Bazaar

13 Essential Beauty Deals We Found at Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday Sale

We're still savoring what remains of our holiday feasts, but Black Friday 2022 deals are officially here, and bigger and better than ever. So, instead of prepping our stomachs for the next few days, we plan on prepping our mouse pads and wallets for some serious, timely shopping. One savings event topping our lists this Cyber Week? None other than Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday sale.
StyleCaster

These Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include $20 Games & a Live-Action Mario Kart—Get Them Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and more, you may want to know about the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2022 to score this Thanksgiving. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Their Natural Lashes ‘Look Like Falsies’—& It’s Down to $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve covered our fair share of TikTok-viral mascaras. Your lashes might get mistaken for falsies when you wear Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara, and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara will have you canceling your lash extension appointment. These are both super affordable and effective formulas that should go straight into your makeup bag. However, you should also give Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara a go, and we’ll tell you (and show you) why. @eden.stander Its always a new mascara from me...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy