Hohenstein Invests $1.27M in Sizekick, Opens India Testing Lab

By Arthur Friedman
 4 days ago
Hohenstein , a specialist in apparel sizing and fit development, has invested in AI technology startup Sizekick.

The collaboration will enable accurate decisions on apparel size, improving online shopping experiences, reducing returns and preventing the associated CO2 emissions, Hohenstein said.

Hohenstein’s investment of 1.3 million euros ($1.27 million) in the 2022 startup will drive growth in the Sizekick team and enable the 2023 launch of its smartphone app for online shoppers. The technology will enable online shoppers to find the right clothing size in a few seconds via smartphone.

“The strategic partnership with Hohenstein enables us, as a new AI solution, to meet the high demands of the market right at the start and to take on the role of technology leader,” Jake Lydon, chief technology officer at Sizekick, said. “Our artificial intelligence is already learning thanks to Hohenstein with the world’s largest and highest quality database of 3D body scans. This is an extremely big advantage for our AI.”

The Munich-based company uses artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to recommend the right clothing size to customers in partner web stores. With the help of the integrated Sizekick software and a smartphone, anyone can find the right size in a few seconds. Fashion and sports brands, but also multi-brand stores or marketplaces can integrate the “Sizekick Button” in their online store with minimal effort.

“Sizekick enables brands and retailers to help their online apparel customers make informed sizing decisions,” Hohenstein CEO Dr. Stefan Mecheels said. “This is an important step for the entire fashion industry in making online retail more sustainable.”

Hohenstein also recently celebrated the opening of a second testing laboratory in Gurugram, India . The new addition to Hohenstein’s expanding lab network will focus on physical, colorfastness and restricted substance testing of leather, footwear and personal protective equipment.

The lab will complement Hohenstein’s established textile testing facilities in Asia, helping global brands and retailers ensure quality products from India. Leather and footwear services will include testing quality and performance characteristics to international standards.

With more than 40 offices and laboratories, Hohenstein is an international partner for independent testing, certification and applied research around the human-textile-environment interaction. Through standard or customized testing, and interpretation of the results, Hohenstein experts solve problems, verify claims and help partners bring better, safer products to market more sustainably.

Hohenstein is a founding member and leading provider of the Oeko-Tex portfolio of services and is certified by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission as a third-party, independent laboratory for CPSIA compliance verification.

Sourcing Journal

