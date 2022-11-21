Read full article on original website
grunt 0351
4d ago
the key violence is increasing in this country,, especially with retrumplicans, we need stiffer key laws in this state. permits for concealed keys, no keys over one half inch long without a special license. no keys on school grounds.etc.😎
3
blackchronicle.com
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Seminole County investigated a murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night time. NBC affiliate WESH reported that photographs have been heard on the Vista Haven Apartments in Sanford Tuesday night time. Residents on the advanced known as 911....
villages-news.com
Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack
A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
Florida man accused of starving 4 dogs to death; 39 others rescued
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found four dead dogs and over three dozen dogs in poor health in his home, according to officials.
fox35orlando.com
Shocking surveillance video shows gunshots rang out inside Florida bar
WARNING: Viewer discretion advised | A Florida man upset that he lost his car keys walked into a Palm Coast bar and pointed a gun at a woman's head and then started shooting at people inside the bar. Deputies said customers ultimately tackled the suspect to the ground.
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a patrol officer and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
fox35orlando.com
'He could've killed us all': Man says he helped tackle suspect during Smiles Nite Club shooting in Florida
Paul Ibelli was at Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast, Florida last weekend with friends when he found himself in the middle of a shooting – and had to step in and help tackle the alleged shooter. "He walked to the front and he went ‘pow pow pow pow,'"...
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
WESH
'We need justice': Family of 18-year-old killed in Seminole County shooting searches for answers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is searching for justice after an 18-year-old was gunned down in a Sanford parking lot. Police say the teen was in a car at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when they were targeted. "He was just starting his life. He was...
NBC 2
Scam caller takes $25,000 after pretending to be this couple’s granddaughter
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam call that took $25,000 from a Deland couple. On Monday, a woman called and said she was the couple’s granddaughter. She said she was in a car accident in South Carolina and she needed $12,500 to bail out of jail.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
WESH
Deputies: Man wanted in Flagler County for trying to record woman in Publix bathroom
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Flagler County are trying to identify a man who they say entered the women's restroom in a Publix store and recorded a woman in a stall. Investigators have surveillance video of the accused video voyeur. “Quite often, crimes start like this and...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen busted with marijuana concealed in his crotch
A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a drug possession charge when he admitted he had marijuana concealed in his crotch. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday in Webster when he saw a black Kia passenger car run a stop sign. The deputy noted the vehicle did not have operating brake lights.
click orlando
17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
