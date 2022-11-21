ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

grunt 0351
4d ago

the key violence is increasing in this country,, especially with retrumplicans, we need stiffer key laws in this state. permits for concealed keys, no keys over one half inch long without a special license. no keys on school grounds.etc.😎

blackchronicle.com

Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Seminole County investigated a murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night time. NBC affiliate WESH reported that photographs have been heard on the Vista Haven Apartments in Sanford Tuesday night time. Residents on the advanced known as 911....
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack

A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home. The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for

DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
DELAND, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen busted with marijuana concealed in his crotch

A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a drug possession charge when he admitted he had marijuana concealed in his crotch. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday in Webster when he saw a black Kia passenger car run a stop sign. The deputy noted the vehicle did not have operating brake lights.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

