Maria Kameneva Ties #2 Swim In History, Matches European Record In Women’s 50 Back (SC)
Kameneva blasted her way to a time of 25.60, tying the European Record established (and then matched) by Kira Toussaint in 2020. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50 &...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/25/2022
Scarlet Aquatics' Chloe Kim was among this week's age group standouts, setting four lifetime bests at the LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational last weekend. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group...
Teenager Jovan Lekic Breaks Bosnia & Herzegovina Records in 400, 800 Frees
Jovan Lekic broke a pair of Bosnia & Herzegovina Records this week at the Russian Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50 & 100 meter races. Jovan Lekic, who returned to racing earlier this year after...
Madisyn Cox Discusses Highs and Lows of Swimming Career, Med School at UT-Houston
We sat down with Madisyn Cox, the 10x NCAA All-American and 5x World Champ medalist who recently announced her retirement from swimming. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with Madisyn Cox, the 10x NCAA All-American and 5x World Champ medalist who recently announced her retirement from swimming....
arena Swim of the Week: Jackson Lustig Moves To #3 In D2 History With 1:42.14 200 Fly
Lustig's time of 1:42.14 makes him the third-fastest performer in D2 history and ranks sixth among all NCAA swimmers in the 2022-23 season. Archive photo via Breelyn Craig, McKendree Sports Information. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
Kliment Kolesnikov Blasts 22.11 To Set New World Record In 50 Back (SCM)
Kolensikov's performance takes down the eight-year-old world record of 22.22, set by Frenchman Florent Manaudou at the 2014 Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for...
Jordan Crooks, Maggie MacNeil Claim SEC Swimmer of the Week Honors
Crooks won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Archive photo via Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Crooks set two individual program records (50 free, 100 fly) and was a member of three relays (200 free, 400 free, 400 medley) that notched the fastest times in Tennessee history. He posted the nation-leading time of 18.27 in his leadoff 50 free split of the 200 free relay, which posted the second-best time in the country (1:15.32). Crooks also recorded the top times nationally in the 100 free (41.29) and 100 fly (44.79) during the weekend.
Borodin, Shymanovich & Kameneva Post World-Leading Times On Day 5 of Russian Champs
In the 400 IM, European Record holder Ilya Borodin put up a time of 3:58.08, making him the first man sub-4:00 in the world this year. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters),...
Mid-Season Week 1 Deep Dive & Golden Goggles Review | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We do a deep dive into the first week of Mid-Season meets plus review the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the first week of Mid-Season meets plus review the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. See below for full list of topics:
Olympic Diver Greg Louganis Holds Memorabilia Auction, Including Two Gold Medals
U.S. Olympian Greg Louganis is auctioning off more than fifty personal items, in hopes of inspiring others to reach their full potential. Current photo via Greglouganis.com. Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis is in the midst of auctioning off 58 personal items, including two of his Olympic gold medals. The auction, which is taking place on his website, began on November 11th and will end December 4th.
Mike Thompson Named To New Paralympic Leadership Role At Swimming Canada
Thompson has been named Swimming Canada’s Senior Team Coach and National Team Performance Manager, Paralympic Program. Mike Thompson has been named Swimming Canada’s Senior Team Coach and National Team Performance Manager, Paralympic Program. Thompson, the head coach of Montreal’s High Performance Centre – Quebec since 2015, will formally...
