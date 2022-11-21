Read full article on original website
Norfolk Catholic shuts out Cedar Catholic to claim Class C-2 state title
LINCOLN, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic by a score of 23-0 in the NSAA Class C-2 state championship. The Knights displayed a spectacular performance on defense, holding the Trojans to just 147 yards of total offense. Norfolk Catholic also forced two turnovers and only allowed seven...
South Sioux City School Board extends offer for new Superintendent
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The School Board voted to extend an offer to Dr. Rony Ortega to serve as the new Superintendent of South Sioux City Community School District. This offer is pending contractual agreement and final background checks. Ortega is currently serving as the Bryan High School...
FEATURED MVP: Kade Pieper
LINCOLN, Neb. — At the heart of Norfolk Catholic’s Class C-2 state championship squad is senior lineman Kade Pieper. After suffering a loss in last year’s title game, Tuesday’s 23-0 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic at Memorial Stadium was the ultimate reward for the Knight’s hard work all year long.
Pierce wins second Class C-1 state title in three years
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Pierce Bluejays defeated the Aurora Huskies 42-14 in the NSAA Class C-1 state championship. The Bluejays, in their fourth consecutive trip to the C-1 championship game, claimed their second state title in three years and the first at Memorial Stadium. "This means everything; we've worked...
