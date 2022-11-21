ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Norfolk Catholic shuts out Cedar Catholic to claim Class C-2 state title

LINCOLN, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic by a score of 23-0 in the NSAA Class C-2 state championship. The Knights displayed a spectacular performance on defense, holding the Trojans to just 147 yards of total offense. Norfolk Catholic also forced two turnovers and only allowed seven...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

FEATURED MVP: Kade Pieper

LINCOLN, Neb. — At the heart of Norfolk Catholic’s Class C-2 state championship squad is senior lineman Kade Pieper. After suffering a loss in last year’s title game, Tuesday’s 23-0 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic at Memorial Stadium was the ultimate reward for the Knight’s hard work all year long.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Pierce wins second Class C-1 state title in three years

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Pierce Bluejays defeated the Aurora Huskies 42-14 in the NSAA Class C-1 state championship. The Bluejays, in their fourth consecutive trip to the C-1 championship game, claimed their second state title in three years and the first at Memorial Stadium. "This means everything; we've worked...
PIERCE, NE

