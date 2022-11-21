Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
This portable Bluetooth conference speaker is 52% off
If you need a conference speaker but aren’t trying to break the bank, this Black Friday brings some awesome deals. The EMEET Luna Bluetooth speakerphone is available on Amazon and comes in at a killer price, thanks to multiple discounts. Originally $119, it is currently on sale for $57.79 after all applicable discounts.
knowtechie.com
Warm up with the Rintuf electric fireplace heater, now $170
If you love the ambiance of a fireplace, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snag an electric fireplace heater that can go anywhere. The Rintuf electric fireplace heater is currently on sale for 28% off. That brings the price down from $249 to $179. This 1500W electric fireplace...
Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real
There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
Woman divides opinion after sharing photo of man invading her leg space during flight
Personal space and planes aren’t particularly compatible, but this photo really takes the biscuit. Posting a photo on Reddit of a recent flight she took, social media user Emily Kauai explained she was left with barely any leg space on the four-hour plane journey. The snap revealed the passenger...
Man spies on house next door using binoculars: 'The neighbor said he watches you through the window every night'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a group home supporting adults with special needs. It was more than just a group home; it was their home.
TikTok Shows What A $1.5K/Month Alabama Apartment Looks Like & 'It's A No For Me' (VIDEO)
Marre, @marre.xm, is a popular TikTok user who posts videos critiquing apartments worldwide. In a recent clip, the content creator looked at a place in Birmingham, Alabama, which had viewers less than impressed. A one-bedroom and one-bathroom floorplan at the Jemison Flats was featured in the video, and according to...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Facts About Winter Tires
If you are in an area that experiences the harsh winter season, you must be familiar with winter tires. People often prepare for the winter by repairing their broken windows and doors and designing a fireplace in their homes and forget all about their vehicle’s functionality and efficiency. For...
CNET
Black Friday 2022: Free Food and Discounts from Taco Bell, Dunkin', Popeyes and More
Black Friday is the Olympics of shopping. And you wouldn't run a marathon without proper fuel, would you? Fortunately, some of your favorite chains are offering free food, discounts and gift card deals on -- and beyond -- Nov. 25. The original Black Friday was hardly a celebratory event: A...
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
knowtechie.com
ATTOP is offering up big discounts on four drones for Black Friday
Drones are always a great holiday gift idea, especially when you can find a great deal. If you’ve been looking for an entry-level drone, we’ve got the deals for you. To add to the multitude of Black Friday deals, ATTOP offers generous discounts on several of its drones for the next few days. From now until November 30, you can save up to 46% on one of these drones.
Giant Elon Musk goat statue drawing eyes in Austin is homage to crypto contributions
A giant statue of Elon Musk’s head atop a goat has arrived in Austin. On Saturday, its creators intend to deliver it to Tesla’s headquarters. The creators said the statue pays tribute to Musk’s contributions to cryptocurrency by portraying him as a GOAT, meaning greatest of all time.
A Great White Shark Leaping Out Of The Water Is Almost Unbelievable
Great white sharks are obviously the apex predator of the sea. They reach 20 feet in length, 5,000 pounds in weight, and have a mouthful of razor sharp teeth that can bite with a mindboggling 18,216 Newtons. For reference, a pit bull’s bite is around 1,045 Newtons and an alligator’s is around 16,000.
Stunning Aerial Video of 'Norwegian Prima' Has Us Ready to Take a Cruise
This ship is so state-of-the-art!
Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone
Walmart is giving away $500 e-gift cards to folks who buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with eligible activation. Here's how it works.
Sneak Down The Chimney In This Very Stealthy Christmas Tree T-Shirt
Blipshift/TWZ'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the sky, not a creature was stirring, not even a fly. JDAMs were hung in weapons bays with care..."
Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro […]
Watch: This Turtle-Shaped 1,800-Foot Terayacht Doubles as a Floating City for 60,000 People
Leave it to Lazzarini Design Studio to conceive a turtle-shaped vessel big enough to house an entire city. The disruptive Italian firm, known for designing flying superyachts, futuristic seaports and the like, has just unveiled a humongous “terayacht” concept with the capacity to accommodate thousands upon thousands of seafarers. Pangeos is named in honor of the Pangea supercontinent that existed millions of years ago during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras. Like its namesake, it would cover a fair share of the ocean, too. The behemoth measures 1,800 feet in total length and 2,000 feet at its widest point in the...
electrek.co
Babymaker 2 review: This belt-drive electric bike is more than just an edgy name
Yeah, I thought the same that you did when I first started covering the Babymaker 2. Here’s a new e-bike from some bike bros that’s got more of a provocative name than actual substance. But I was wrong. Because after getting the chance to spin the pedals on...
Holiday toys 2022: these are the most popular gifts for kids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's one of the hardest parts about holiday shopping, figuring out what to get everyone - especially for the little ones. CBS3 got a preview of some of the most popular toys popping up on kids' wish lists this year.Toys range from VTech gaming chairs for about $50 to Bluey's Ultimate Light and Sound Playhouse for about $90.Watch the entire interview in the video above.
Comments / 0