ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

This portable Bluetooth conference speaker is 52% off

If you need a conference speaker but aren’t trying to break the bank, this Black Friday brings some awesome deals. The EMEET Luna Bluetooth speakerphone is available on Amazon and comes in at a killer price, thanks to multiple discounts. Originally $119, it is currently on sale for $57.79 after all applicable discounts.
knowtechie.com

Warm up with the Rintuf electric fireplace heater, now $170

If you love the ambiance of a fireplace, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snag an electric fireplace heater that can go anywhere. The Rintuf electric fireplace heater is currently on sale for 28% off. That brings the price down from $249 to $179. This 1500W electric fireplace...
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Facts About Winter Tires

If you are in an area that experiences the harsh winter season, you must be familiar with winter tires. People often prepare for the winter by repairing their broken windows and doors and designing a fireplace in their homes and forget all about their vehicle’s functionality and efficiency. For...
knowtechie.com

ATTOP is offering up big discounts on four drones for Black Friday

Drones are always a great holiday gift idea, especially when you can find a great deal. If you’ve been looking for an entry-level drone, we’ve got the deals for you. To add to the multitude of Black Friday deals, ATTOP offers generous discounts on several of its drones for the next few days. From now until November 30, you can save up to 46% on one of these drones.
Whiskey Riff

A Great White Shark Leaping Out Of The Water Is Almost Unbelievable

Great white sharks are obviously the apex predator of the sea. They reach 20 feet in length, 5,000 pounds in weight, and have a mouthful of razor sharp teeth that can bite with a mindboggling 18,216 Newtons. For reference, a pit bull’s bite is around 1,045 Newtons and an alligator’s is around 16,000.
WKRN News 2

Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro […]
Robb Report

Watch: This Turtle-Shaped 1,800-Foot Terayacht Doubles as a Floating City for 60,000 People

Leave it to Lazzarini Design Studio to conceive a turtle-shaped vessel big enough to house an entire city. The disruptive Italian firm, known for designing flying superyachts, futuristic seaports and the like, has just unveiled a humongous “terayacht” concept with the capacity to accommodate thousands upon thousands of seafarers. Pangeos is named in honor of the Pangea supercontinent that existed millions of years ago during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras. Like its namesake, it would cover a fair share of the ocean, too. The behemoth measures 1,800 feet in total length and 2,000 feet at its widest point in the...
CBS Philly

Holiday toys 2022: these are the most popular gifts for kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's one of the hardest parts about holiday shopping, figuring out what to get everyone - especially for the little ones. CBS3 got a preview of some of the most popular toys popping up on kids' wish lists this year.Toys range from VTech gaming chairs for about $50 to Bluey's Ultimate Light and Sound Playhouse for about $90.Watch the entire interview in the video above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy