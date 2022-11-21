Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Zana opens in downtown Birmingham, promising alluring ambiance
A restaurant with a focus on modern American fare with European flair, including its lavish and elegant interior, is downtown Birmingham's newest spot. Zana is at 210 Old Woodward in the former space occupied by The Bird & The Bread restaurant. According to its website, Zana translates to "fairy of the mountains and is derived from Albanian folklore."
YAHOO!
New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens
Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: J.D. Power: Demand Outpaces Supply in November Retail Vehicle Market, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. J.D. Power: Demand Outpaces Supply in November Retail Vehicle Market. New-vehicle retail sales for November 2022 are expected to...
swmichigandining.com
Rocco’s Italian Deli
Yeah…I’m still on the road. It has been a pretty hectic couple of months. I feel like I’ve spent more time in my car than I have at home. I had an overnight trip to Detroit a few weeks ago. I needed to get downtown fairly early in the day and would work until well after midnight. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get away for lunch so I stopped on my way in to town to grab a sandwich.
fox2detroit.com
Go inside beautiful Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours. Five homes will be open for guests to see their architecture, while a soirée will be held at a sixth home Dec. 3. Door-to-door shuttles to each home start at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
MetroTimes
20 Black-owned Detroit businesses to support this holiday season
Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, but if you look around at some of the businesses that have "Detroit" highlighted in their brand name or storefront, you'd see that those businesses don't always reflect the city's demographics. We've gathered a list of Black-owned Detroit businesses that are...
SMART plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
sheenmagazine.com
Jewel Tankard, Queen of Crypto, Gives Back to Single Parents Just in time for Christmas With a $10K Giveaway
Detroit’s own economist turned financial powerhouse, and investment guru. Jewel Tankard is on a mission to support women across the globe to excel. and own their wealth by trusting their financial instincts. As. co-founder of the Tankard Foundation and the creator of the. Millionaires Club, she’s empowered more than...
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit buying out hotel for homeless on Black Friday
Zeek Williams from New Era World says the organization will be buying out hotel rooms to give homeless people a place to sleep Friday night after Thanksgiving. The temporary housing will also come with job services and treatment options.
dbusiness.com
Great Lakes Water Authority Names Two to Leadership Roles
Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) in Detroit, an independent regional authority which is the state of Michigan’s largest water and wastewater treatment services provider, has named Jody Caldwell chief planning officer and Jordie Kramer as chief organizational development officer. After serving GLWA as its interim chief planning officer since...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Meet the Black woman entrepreneur whose Afrocentric gift-wrapping paper brand is truly making an impression
BlackNews.com — Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her city for disadvantaged, abused women of color and returning citizens.
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
metrodetroitmommy.com
New for 2022: The Biggest Guide to Family Lights & Holiday Displays
The Biggest Guide to Family Lights & Holiday Displays has the best holiday light spectaculars of the season! Featuring hundreds of dazzling, larger-than-life holiday themed displays to delight the entire family! Visitors are welcomed to bundle up in their car, pack a favorite snack or beverage and tune their radio to enjoy the synced light performances!
HometownLife.com
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You can shop while you eat at this Clawson restaurant
Black Friday is this week, and many people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping. While you’re out, crossing items off your list, you will probably work up an appetite. Be it something sweet to have as your afternoon pick-me-up, or a full meal like their...
