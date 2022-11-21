ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens

Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
Rocco’s Italian Deli

Yeah…I’m still on the road. It has been a pretty hectic couple of months. I feel like I’ve spent more time in my car than I have at home. I had an overnight trip to Detroit a few weeks ago. I needed to get downtown fairly early in the day and would work until well after midnight. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get away for lunch so I stopped on my way in to town to grab a sandwich.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
20 Black-owned Detroit businesses to support this holiday season

Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, but if you look around at some of the businesses that have "Detroit" highlighted in their brand name or storefront, you'd see that those businesses don't always reflect the city's demographics. We've gathered a list of Black-owned Detroit businesses that are...
Great Lakes Water Authority Names Two to Leadership Roles

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) in Detroit, an independent regional authority which is the state of Michigan’s largest water and wastewater treatment services provider, has named Jody Caldwell chief planning officer and Jordie Kramer as chief organizational development officer. After serving GLWA as its interim chief planning officer since...
Meet the Black woman entrepreneur whose Afrocentric gift-wrapping paper brand is truly making an impression

BlackNews.com — Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her city for disadvantaged, abused women of color and returning citizens.
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
New for 2022: The Biggest Guide to Family Lights & Holiday Displays

The Biggest Guide to Family Lights & Holiday Displays has the best holiday light spectaculars of the season! Featuring hundreds of dazzling, larger-than-life holiday themed displays to delight the entire family! Visitors are welcomed to bundle up in their car, pack a favorite snack or beverage and tune their radio to enjoy the synced light performances!
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia

Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
You can shop while you eat at this Clawson restaurant

Black Friday is this week, and many people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping. While you’re out, crossing items off your list, you will probably work up an appetite. Be it something sweet to have as your afternoon pick-me-up, or a full meal like their...
