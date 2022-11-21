Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
k1025.com
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Will Be Filming Scenes in Michigan Next Week
Beverly Hills Cop is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises from the 1980s. Eddie Murphy already had a hugely successful career coming off of his time at Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop him from propelling himself further into the spotlight with one of our favorite movie series.
Savage X Fenty announces location for Detroit store
(CBS DETROIT) - Savage X Fenty announced the location for its Detroit store, which will open in 2023.The store will be at Bedrock's 1442 Woodward Ave, which is located near the Lululemon and Warby Parker stores.In May 2022, the brand announced the plan to open six new locations, including a store in Detroit. In addition to Detroit, there are also plans to open stores in Chicago, Long Island, New York, Atlanta, St. Louis and Newark."We want to make people look good and feel good," said Rihanna about her brand. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it." Savage X Fenty makes lingerie, loungewear, men's underwear and sleepwear and sportswear, with sizes ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s the winner of the $3,000 Gardner White gift card from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – One lucky winner is getting thousands of dollars to spend from Gardner White this Thanksgiving!. During our broadcast of the 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced one lucky winner of a $3,000 Gardner White gift card!. Congratulations to the winner, Glen Kendzior...
SMART plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Phoenix diverted to KCI
A plane landed safely at KCI after reports of an unusual odor in the cockpit. No injuries have been reported.
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Residents at a Detroit apartment building have had no heat for months
A broken boiler is the latest of the hellish apartment building’s woes, including frequent water shutoffs and a faulty elevator
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype
The small pizzeria was praised by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
fox2detroit.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Game is here. The entire season comes down to this - Michigan and Ohio State are both undefeated. Both are looking destined for a birth in the College Football Playoff but only one team will get it. This year’s version of The Game is huge....
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
Comments / 0