Read full article on original website
Related
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
Father and daughter die in Thanksgiving Day murder-suicide
A father and daughter are dead after Clayton County police say the man shot and killed his daughter before killing himself following a police chase. Clayton County Police Officers were asked by Henry County Police Department to perform a welfare check involving the kidnapping of two juveniles after a domestic dispute.
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire
About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.
Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A father and daughter are dead after a Thanksgiving night murder-suicide, Clayton County police say. Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale. Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased after him, with Edwards leading officers into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.
Cobb County Police Chief shares heartwarming Thanksgiving story
The following is a Thanksgiving message from Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer. In it, he shares a heartwarming story about the actions of some of Cobb County’s police officers that happened just before Thanksgiving. The message is below and was posted on Thanksgiving on social media. Today I...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot by suspect at Magic City, police say
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that one man appeared at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot at Atlanta strip club, Magic City, located at 241 Forsyth Street SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the victim transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital...
fox5atlanta.com
Man on Clayton County's top ten most wanted list for deadly home invasion arrested
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion in Clayton County in September was arrested in DeKalb County. Luciano Jenkins was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, armed robbery, and malice murder. Investigators say Jenkins along with Finese...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: One child dead, mother unaccounted for after apartment fire in East Point
City Council passes resolution to address backlog of housing vouchers. City Council passes resolution to address backlog of housing vouchers. Traveling for the holidays? DOT wants you to know your rights when you fly. Updated: 9 hours ago. Traveling for the holidays? DOT wants you to know your rights when...
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood. Stay with us for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
2 killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. CCSO officials said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy 1-8 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
3 shootings, 1 fatal, on Thanksgiving day in metro Atlanta
A man was killed and two others were injured following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving day...
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0