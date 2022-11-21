ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire

About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A father and daughter are dead after a Thanksgiving night murder-suicide, Clayton County police say. Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale. Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased after him, with Edwards leading officers into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: One child dead, mother unaccounted for after apartment fire in East Point

City Council passes resolution to address backlog of housing vouchers. City Council passes resolution to address backlog of housing vouchers. Traveling for the holidays? DOT wants you to know your rights when you fly. Updated: 9 hours ago. Traveling for the holidays? DOT wants you to know your rights when...
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
