'Christmas is not canceled' despite growing risk of rail strike

Leading retailers are sounding the alarm about the danger of a national rail strike while simultaneously stressing that a potential work stoppage won't ruin this holiday shopping season. "Christmas is not canceled," Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, told CNN in a phone interview on Tuesday. Dodge,...
US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week

A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group. In the first three days alone, US workers and consumers could see potential losses of a quarter billion dollars as a transit strike involving rail is one of the most expensive and disruptive events that can happen to the economy.
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia

Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
A house price slump is coming. Rising unemployment could make it much worse

Last year, Auckland's largest real estate company couldn't sell properties quickly enough to meet demand in New Zealand's biggest city. Houses were "flying out the door," said Grant Sykes, a manager at real estate agency Barfoot & Thompson. "There were chin-dropping moments when agents stand around the room and are gobsmacked at the prices being achieved," he told CNN Business.
Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett further unwinds BYD investment in China

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is continuing to unwind its long position in BYD, China's largest home-grown EV maker and Tesla's major rival, after holding it for 14 years. The legendary investor's conglomerate sold another 3.2 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD last week, cutting its stake to 15.99%, a Hong...
In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday

Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the annual shopping bonanza faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online sales and deliver another blow to the slumping economy. Some 235,000 workers have gone on strike across the United Kingdom this week,...
Ending a 'nightmare' in Venezuela: How the US government brought seven Americans home

On October 1, five of the so-called Citgo 6 were woken up early in their Venezuelan prison by a guard telling them to "get dressed up properly." The men put on their yellow prison suits -- "We called it our 'Minion' suit," Jose Pereira said -- before they were instructed by the head of the prison to instead change into civilian clothes.
McCarthy demands DHS Secretary Mayorkas' resignation over border issues and warns of potential impeachment inquiry

Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and warned of potential impeachment proceedings if he doesn't step down, marking the House Republican leader's strongest comments on the matter to date as he scrambles to lock down the votes for his speakership. McCarthy, speaking from...
GOP-led states press Supreme Court to keep Biden student debt forgiveness on hold

A collection of Republican-led states argued on Wednesday that the Supreme Court should keep President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness policy on hold while the litigation around it plays out, pointing to fact that the Biden administration has extended its pause on student loan payments. The Republican states, which have...
US imposes sanctions on additional Iranian officials for crackdowns on protests

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three officials in Iran's Kurdish region, where dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed in the past week as the Iranian government continues its violent crackdown. The latest tranche of sanctions comes a day after the United Nation's human rights office sounded...
Jeff Bezos announces 40 grants totaling $123 million to combat homelessness

Jeff Bezos is continuing to make good on his pledge to give away the majority his wealth, to the tune of $123 million today. The Amazon founder announced on Instagram Tuesday that he has recently awarded 40 grants as part of his Bezos Day 1 Families Fund initiative, which he launched in 2018. The donations are part of a $2 billion total commitment to combat homelessness.
Latest weekly jobless claims jump to 240,000

First-time weekly claims for unemployment benefits jumped to 240,000 for the week ended November 19, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Labor. That's a sharp increase of 17,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised tally of 222,000, and surpasses economists' expectations of 225,000. It's the highest weekly...

