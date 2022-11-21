Read full article on original website
Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
utv44.com
Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
utv44.com
Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
How one Alabama city is pushing to bring a Trader Joe’s to town
The cozy waft of glazed maple walnut scones baking in an oven, the zest of a ginger spread awaiting holiday parties, and an apple crumble pie served up as that perfect Thanksgiving dinner dessert. At Trader Joe’s, the temptations of these items and more give the Monrovia, California-based retail chain...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
Longshoremen strike CSA operations at the Port of Mobile after mediation falls apart
The International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1410 began striking CSA Equipment Company’s breakbulk operations at the Port of Mobile Tuesday, less than a month after the two sides agreed to federal mediation. In a news release, Mark Bass, president of the Local 1410, said that the union membership voted...
Los Angeles woman sentenced to 21 months in prison, moved marijuana, money from Mobile to California: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Los Angeles woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for her involvement as a “drug and money courier” for a California-based drug-trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Ashley Yvonne Torres, 32, worked for an organization that “distributed kilograms of marijuana from the Los Angeles […]
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
MAWSS employee makes unlikely friend in dog, brings him ‘get well soon’ toy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day that you see a Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service employee playing with a pup while completing a work task. For Ashley Brazell and her family, it used to be a normal occurrence until recently. Brazell made a post on Facebook Nov. 21, praising a man they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Atmore family remembers loved one through giving back each Thanksgiving
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family will feed first responders and those who need a warm meal in Atmore this Thanksgiving for the 3rd consecutive year. Melissa Nichols and her family started the tradition called ‘Gordon’s Giving’ in 2020. Her son Gordon was tragically killed in a car crash during Thanksgiving week of 2019. Now, […]
Revisiting ’93 Mobile Amtrak derailment that killed 47 people amid new settlement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 1993, an Amtrak passenger train, known as the Sunset Limited, derailed just north of Mobile leaving 47 people dead and many more traumatized. On Nov. 21, 2022, a settlement was reached between Amtrak and opposing parties to restore Amtrak services, which were discontinued […]
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
utv44.com
Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
utv44.com
Emotions flare at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting"
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Fireworks erupted Tuesday at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting." This comes after two new arrests in the investigation into the waterboard... Including physical services manager Teresa Lewis. Lewis worked there for nearly 30 years. Ultimately the board voted unanimously to suspend Lewis without pay. Before...
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
atmorenews.com
BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP
Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
