ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Weather delays opening of Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The surge of warm weather postponed the opening day for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in Grand Rapids, according to organizers on Facebook. The warm temperatures and sunshine made it difficult for the team to maintain skating quality ice, organizers said. Happy Holidays! Rosa Parks...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WWMTCw

Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes: Maple Hill Holiday Parade breaks donation record

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade not only welcomed the holiday season to West Michigan Saturday, it also raised money for a good cause. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit that has been providing an average of 700 people with groceries each day out of 77 distribution sites in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Record travel rates predicted nationwide Thanksgiving week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicted this Thanksgiving week will be one of the busiest holidays seasons to date. 48,000 flights took off on Tuesday alone and some 49 million people are expected to drive this holiday season, according to AAA. In the sky: Thanksgiving travel...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game

DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
DETROIT, MI
WWMTCw

Kellogg Community College offering free basic EMT training

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Albion, Battle Creek, and Coldwater who are interested in entering the medical field can attend Kellogg Community College's Emergency Medical Technician Certificate Program starting in January. Some residents, according to Kellogg Community College, can attend classes for free if they meet income guidelines.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"

COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
COLON, MI
WWMTCw

Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy