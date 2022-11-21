ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ClickOnDetroit.com

Stakes couldn’t get much higher for ‘The Game’ this time

No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) will face at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) on Saturday at noon ET on FOX. For the series record, Michigan leads 59–51–6. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Simply put, the entire season. The year’s version...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season

ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen

ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine

DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families reunite for Thanksgiving in Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT – Things moved smoothly at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people coming and going and families reuniting just in time for Thanksgiving. On any given day at an airport, there’s a little bit of hurry up and wait, like waiting to check your bag, going through security, or waiting for grandma to get off the plane.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary

DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
DETROIT, MI

