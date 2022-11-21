Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan football and Ohio State prepared to square off in game of the century part II
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes are prepared to square off in the game of the century II for a chance to represent the east division in the Big Ten Championship, remain undefeated, and have bragging rights for the next 365 days. The previous...
Every possible bowl game and matchup for Michigan football -- what it would take for each to happen
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan has already locked up either a New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff appearance, but there are still five different bowl games the team could end up in. The Wolverines are 11-0 and ranked No. 3 in the CFP poll with only a...
Feel the Bern: My pick for this year’s high-stakes Michigan-Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The day has arrived, and we’re not talking about Thanksgiving or the start of the World Cup. There is only one day that counts to folks around these parts. It’s the Michigan-Ohio State game. There is so much on the line this time...
Stakes couldn’t get much higher for ‘The Game’ this time
No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) will face at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) on Saturday at noon ET on FOX. For the series record, Michigan leads 59–51–6. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Simply put, the entire season. The year’s version...
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
Ohio State says hockey player accused of using racial slurs against Michigan State player will ‘not compete’
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Officials are sending home an Ohio State University men’s hockey player nearly two weeks after he allegedly used racial slurs against a Michigan State University player during a game. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith announced Tuesday the decision to send home hockey player...
Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade
MORENCI, Mich. – The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town of. , Michigan, for more than a decade. It has been 12 years since Tanner, 5, Alexander, 7, and Andrew, 9, were last seen with their father John Skelton at his Morenci home. Their father...
1 Michigan State football player charged with felony, 6 get misdemeanors after tunnel attacks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One Michigan State football player has been charged with a felony and six others have been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the altercations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following last month’s rivalry game. Washtenaw County prosecutors have authorized a felonious assault charge against...
Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!. The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country. Thanksgiving Day. A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with...
Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season
ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
Watch full special: WDIV legends Carmen, Mort, Chuck and Bernie in ‘The Reunion’
“The Reunion” special brought together the most legendary WDIV broadcast team of them all. Carmen Harlan, Mort Crim, Chuck Gaidica, and Bernie Smilovitz recently sat down together for the first time in years to reflect on the legacy of WDIV during the station’s 75th anniversary in Detroit television.
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine
DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.
2 senior citizens hospitalized after fire started by electric wheelchair in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fire started by an electric wheelchair battery has hospitalized two senior citizens in Ann Arbor. The incident occurred Monday (Nov. 21) at University Living on South Street, not far from the University of Michigan campus. “Very, very lucky,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “This...
Families reunite for Thanksgiving in Detroit Metro Airport
DETROIT – Things moved smoothly at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people coming and going and families reuniting just in time for Thanksgiving. On any given day at an airport, there’s a little bit of hurry up and wait, like waiting to check your bag, going through security, or waiting for grandma to get off the plane.
WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary
DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night. The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered...
Morning 4: FBI says SE Michigan man threatened lives of Democratic congressman, FBI director -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Grand Blanc man accused of threatening life of Democratic US congressman, FBI director. A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of...
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
