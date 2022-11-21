Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
MLive.com
Ville Husso posts third shutout as Red Wings win third in row
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings finished their recent road trip with momentum and carried it over Wednesday into the start of their longest homestand of the season. Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout in 13 games, a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kraken
The Sharks head to the Emerald City to face the Kraken for a Wednesday night game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sharks are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Senators, while the Kraken are coming off a OT win over the Kings. When: Wednesday, November 23. Time: 7:00pm PT.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
NHL
Islanders fans turn Kiss Cam into gender reveal
Couple find out they are having baby girl with help from Sparky. Two New York Islanders fans took their gender reveal to a whole new level on Wednesday. During the Kiss Cam segment at UBS Arena, a couple decided to make it their baby's gender reveal with the help of Sparky and the Islanders crew.
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
How to Watch the Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/23/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a roller coaster of a road trip, the Detroit Red Wings hope to keep their winning streak alive as they return to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, as they get set to play host to the Nashville Predators. While the beginning of their road trip out west did...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
In the first of five bobblehead giveaways for fans attending Kraken home games, fan favorite Yanni Gourde's likeness debuts Wednesday. Here's what he thinks. Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL
Knight makes 37 saves, Panthers end Bruins winning streak at seven
Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad each had three points to lead the Panthers past the Bruins, 5-2 Spencer Knight made 37 saves for the Florida Panthers, who ended the Boston Bruins' seven-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday. "Every goalie likes...
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
NHL
Gibson, Ducks defeat Rangers for first regulation win of season
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 41 saves, and the Anaheim Ducks got their first regulation win of the season, 3-2 against the New York Rangers at Honda Center on Wednesday. Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist, and Mason McTavish and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks (6-13-1), who had lost three straight.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Nosek, Patrick Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 19) and secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in 65 regular-season games against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 and has not shown any signs of slowing down since. In other news, Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense.”
NHL
BLOG: Hossa Recalls Biggest Goal in his Career
The Blackhawks legend reflects on the many goals he's scored and accomplished in his Hall of Fame career. Scoring over 1,100 points during his 19-year NHL career, Marian Hossa is a man of many goals (529 to be exact). Back in Chicago for his jersey retirement ceremony, Hossa reflected this past weekend on the most important goals - both the metaphorical and literal ones - throughout his career.
