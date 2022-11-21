Matt Hardy discusses MJF's crowning moment at AEW Full Gear. MJF has been featured in AEW since it launched in 2019, and he has gradually become one of the company's top stars. This climb to the top ramped up when he returned to the promotion after a brief absence at AEW All Out 2022 and won the Casino Ladder Match. Since then, he has cemented his status as a major player, and he defeated Jon Moxley (thanks to a key assist from William Regal) to win the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear. Meanwhile, Hardy has been in the business for three decades, and he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He signed with AEW in 2020, and he remains an established member of the AEW roster.

24 MINUTES AGO