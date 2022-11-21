Read full article on original website
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
Matt Hardy: I Think MJF Is Going To Be The Face Of AEW For A Long Time To Come
Matt Hardy discusses MJF's crowning moment at AEW Full Gear. MJF has been featured in AEW since it launched in 2019, and he has gradually become one of the company's top stars. This climb to the top ramped up when he returned to the promotion after a brief absence at AEW All Out 2022 and won the Casino Ladder Match. Since then, he has cemented his status as a major player, and he defeated Jon Moxley (thanks to a key assist from William Regal) to win the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear. Meanwhile, Hardy has been in the business for three decades, and he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He signed with AEW in 2020, and he remains an established member of the AEW roster.
Kenny Omega: NJPW Is Still Home, I Spoke Japanese To Remind Will Ospreay Of That
Kenny Omega is headed back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he takes on Will Ospreay. It'll be Omega's first bout in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega left NJPW following the bout to help form AEW.
Santino Marella On His In-Ring Return, Daughter's Injury Status In NXT | Interview
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/22): RUSH, Dark Order, Jake Hager, Willow Nightingale, More
AEW Dark (11/22) - Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio In His Home On Thanksgiving
Rhea and Dominik ruin Thanksgiving. Rey Mysterio has always been thankful for his family, but maybe not this year. While the Mysterio family was trying to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up uninvited. Dominik and Rhea immediately began attacking Rey, even taking a kendo...
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
Mia Yim: I Evaluated If I Wanted To Keep Wrestling After My WWE Release, I Reignited My Passion
Mia Yim says she has found her passion for wrestling again. WWE released Yim in November 2021, and after she took some time away from the ring, she returned to action on the independent scene. She then landed in IMPACT Wrestling and spent a few months with the company until her departure in October. Yim then returned to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, where she aligned with The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows).
Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To Any Fan Who Can Chronicle His Matches
Do you know your Matt Cardona history. Chris Jericho made a book out of his storied career in wrestling, tracking all of his matches from the very beginning with anecdotes and ratings. Cardona has wrestled over 1500 matches and he wishes he took the same approach as Jericho did when he started out in 2004.
More On WWE Hoping To Get Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match
Stone Cold Steve Austin had his return to wrestling earlier this year, main eventing WrestleMania against Kevin Owens. Shortly after the match, which was Austin's first in 19 years, reports and word emerged that Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to doing it more. It seems like that is a distinct reality, to the surprise of absolutely no one.
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
Eric Bischoff: The Rumor When I Was In WWE Was That I Always Sat In Catering, Their Catering Is Good
Eric Bischoff makes a claim about WWE's catering. Many wrestling promotions around the world will host catering for their talents during their events. There have been plenty of wrestlers that have publicly criticized catering from some companies, while other wrestlers have commonly praised catering from other promotions. Regardless, catering is, weirdly enough, one of the most popular talking points in the wrestling community.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23)
AEW taped matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage on November 23 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Top Flight (Dante...
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19): WOW Tag Title Tournament Final
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode ten of its show on November 19. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19) - The Heavy Metal Sisters...
AEW Dynamite (11/23/22) Results: ROH World Title Match, Best Of Seven Continues
AEW Dynamite (11/23) - ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii. - AEW Title Tournament Eliminator Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. - Best Of Seven Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) (1) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (0)
Santino Marella: My In-Ring Wrestling Days Are Behind Me, I Enjoy Doing Commentary
Santino Marella thinks his in-ring days are behind him at this point in his career. Since 2014, Santino Marella's career in the squared circle has seemingly winded down year by year. Marella, who last competed for WWE in 2014, has only wrestled in select independent promotions in recent years as the in-ring chapter of his career is seemingly coming to a close sooner rather than later.
Mandy Rose: I Have Another Good Raw Or SmackDown Run In Me, I've Earned Respect
Mandy Rose sees herself on the main roster again. Rose has been NXT Women's Champion for over a year and shows no signs of slowing down alongside her Toxic Attraction running mates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Rose has defeated the likes of Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and more during her run as champion.
Logan Paul Out At Least Six Weeks With Torn MCL
An update from Logan Paul himself. At WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan came up short in the match, but managed to gut through the bout despite suffering a knee injury in the middle of the contest. "As everyone knows, I...
