Tablets have made quite a big comeback in the past few years, and Apple has been leading the charge in making them more powerful and versatile. The latest Apple iPad is undoubtedly on that bandwagon, and luckily there are a few great Black Friday iPad deals you can take advantage of, such as this one from Amazon discounting the 10th Gen down to $426 from $450. While it’s not a significant discount, it is the first one we’ve seen for the 10th gen, so it’s an excellent time to pick it up if you’ve wanted one!

1 DAY AGO