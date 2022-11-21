Panhandle restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving.
Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day.
Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.
Adults: $42 | Children under 12: $21
Children 3 and under eat free with paying adult Reservations are full. Walk-ins are welcome.
Golden Corral: All Golden Corral Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and even later in many markets. Holiday hours for each restaurant can be found on the location pages at GoldenCorral.com.
Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 am. You can pre-order your meal today for pickup on Thursday, 11/24. If dining in, remember to use our Online Wait List to lessen your wait time.
Waffle House: The diner is open every day of the year including Thanksgiving.
Runway Island: Thanksgiving at the Island is this Thursday from 10:30am to 6pm on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th. Please call 850.634.4884 to make reservations for best dining times.
Sharky’s: Visit our website to make reservations for our annual Turkey at the Tiki Thanksgiving Buffet here at Sharky’s! Let us do the dishes and make all the fixin’s!
Hammerhead Fred’s: Thanksgiving Buffet at Hammerhead Fred’s is THIS Thursday! Visit our website to make your reservation for your desired dining time and to view our buffet menu: https://bit.ly/HF-Thanksgiving
If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving Day email us at news@wmbb.comCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 4