ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Days after attempted execution, Alabama Governor asks for execution moratorium

By Lee Hedgepeth
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HaDx_0jIhEuaT00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state.

In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state attorney general’s office to withdraw pending motions to set executions dates for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber. Ivey’s office has also asked the office not to seek additional execution dates until a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution process ins completed by the state’s department of corrections.

In a written statement, Ivey couched her request for a moratorium as a means of getting justice for the families of crime victims.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“I will commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment,” Ivey said. “I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”

Alabama prisons commissioner John Hamm said in a statement that his department is “fully committed” to Ivey’s plan.

“I agree with Governor Ivey that we have to get this right for the victims’ sake. Everything is on the table – from our legal strategy in dealing with last minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved,” Hamm said. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right.”

Attempts to reach Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall for comment were not immediately successful Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining steam on former President Trump in a would-be match-up for the Republican presidential nomination.  But even Republicans who want DeSantis to topple a Trump run have privately expressed some doubts about a potential run during the primary and — if he makes it — in the general election.  Here […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election

Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement.  On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out […]
ARIZONA STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is projected to win her bid for reelection to the U.S. Senate, defeating fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. The Associated Press called the race just after 8 p.m. Murkowski won with the state’s new ranked choice voting system after neither she nor Tshibaka secured more than half of first-choice votes, according to the AP. In the second […]
ALASKA STATE
WJTV 12

The Memo: Can any Republican defeat Trump and DeSantis?

The 2024 election is almost two years away, but it’s already an open question whether anyone other than former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can become the GOP’s nominee. Trump and DeSantis have raced out to an early lead over all other possible contenders, despite the fact that the former president is the […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Biloxi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

How to safely secure a Christmas tree to your vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Christmas season here, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared some tips to make sure your Christmas tree makes it home safely. Research from AAA showed that road debris from unsecured loads like Christmas trees was responsible for more than 200,000 crashes, during a four-year period, resulting […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy