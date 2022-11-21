ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Fire Rescue arrives to an Orange Park business after smoke seen

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ly7XG_0jIhEq3Z00

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 2:09 p.m.: According to Clay County officials, fire rescue was called for some light smoke coming from an electrical outlet.

Firefighters cut the power off and confirmed there was no smoke or fire.

No injuries were reported.

Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it put out a fire Friday morning on Kingsley Avenue.

According to a tweet by the organization, firefighters responded to the commercial building at 9:58 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue gave an update on Twitter at 10:18 a.m. that all units had left the scene.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
actionnewsjax.com

18-year-old hit, critically hurt in crash on Blanding Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man from New York was critically injured when he was hit by a van early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was crossing Blanding near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue around 4:00 am when he was hit by the van. The man,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Truck flips over in Bradford County crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery. Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy