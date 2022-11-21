Clay County Fire Rescue arrives to an Orange Park business after smoke seen

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 2:09 p.m.: According to Clay County officials, fire rescue was called for some light smoke coming from an electrical outlet.

Firefighters cut the power off and confirmed there was no smoke or fire.

No injuries were reported.

Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it put out a fire Friday morning on Kingsley Avenue.

According to a tweet by the organization, firefighters responded to the commercial building at 9:58 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue gave an update on Twitter at 10:18 a.m. that all units had left the scene.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group