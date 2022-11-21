Ohio’s Vindys, Motley Crue, Iggy Pop, Fleetwood Mac are picks for Record Store Black Friday releases

Read full article on original website
Related
Fill your stocking with Alicia Keys, Louis Armstrong, more
Holiday music might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but with new records from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and Debbie Gibson, there’s something that might appeal to everyone at the table. So pull out the record player, light some candles and get festive — and thankful for new music.
Today’s famous birthdays list for November 24, 2022 includes celebrities Sarah Hyland, Colin Hanks
Birthday wishes go out to Sarah Hyland, Colin Hanks and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on November 24th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Top celebrity birthdays on November 24,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0