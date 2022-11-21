ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

iheart.com

Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting

South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Woman arrested after Miles Market robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. Around 11:30 a.m. LPD said a woman was arrested after leaving the scene of the robbery. Police said no one had been injured. An...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!

The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
LEXINGTON, VA

