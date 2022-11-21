Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers' Friday night bout with the Hawks at JPJ
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
wina.com
GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
NBC12
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
dcnewsnow.com
Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After Eating THC Gummies
Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrested Dorothy Annette Clements in October 2022 after a grand jury indicted her on charges related to the death of her 4-year-old son. Investigators said he ate THC gummies in May 2022. Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After …. Deputies...
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
WSET
Woman arrested after Miles Market robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. Around 11:30 a.m. LPD said a woman was arrested after leaving the scene of the robbery. Police said no one had been injured. An...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was...
