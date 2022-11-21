ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlGlL_0jIhERBW00

After an emphatic win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Cowboys owner views his team as a threat to win the NFC championship.

After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings.

Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a Week 10 overtime thriller on the road. Riding a high from that victory, observers wondered how the Vikings and Cowboys would respond from differing circumstances.

For Dallas, it was the most satisfying win of the season: a 40–3 blowout victory that has owner Jerry Jones’s eyes set once again on a Super Bowl run.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones told ESPN after the game when asked if the Cowboys were Super Bowl contenders. “I think we’ve had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity. …Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

Jones acknowledged that the game on Sunday against Minnesota was a measuring stick game for the Cowboys.

“I too thought this game was going to tell us what we are. …I know this, that we’re not a team that doesn’t respond when it’s wounded,” Jones said, per ESPN. “Everybody thought against the Packers that we underplayed, and I think you saw what happened when we got out here tonight and the team all came together. We’ll build from this.”

The victory over the Vikings moved Dallas to 7–3 on the season, two games behind NFC East leader Philadelphia, which narrowly beat the Colts on Sunday to improve to 9–1.

The Cowboys play host to the Giants (7-3) on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .

Comments / 5

Scdall
4d ago

I think it's best you worry about the next game and the next few games and the playoffs before you start talking about the super bowl! when were the last time you guys even in the super bowl? half this country wasn't even born yet or came across the border

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

110K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy