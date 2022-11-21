Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders

After an emphatic win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Cowboys owner views his team as a threat to win the NFC championship.

After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings.

Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a Week 10 overtime thriller on the road. Riding a high from that victory, observers wondered how the Vikings and Cowboys would respond from differing circumstances.

For Dallas, it was the most satisfying win of the season: a 40–3 blowout victory that has owner Jerry Jones’s eyes set once again on a Super Bowl run.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally,” Jones told ESPN after the game when asked if the Cowboys were Super Bowl contenders. “I think we’ve had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity. …Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

Jones acknowledged that the game on Sunday against Minnesota was a measuring stick game for the Cowboys.

“I too thought this game was going to tell us what we are. …I know this, that we’re not a team that doesn’t respond when it’s wounded,” Jones said, per ESPN. “Everybody thought against the Packers that we underplayed, and I think you saw what happened when we got out here tonight and the team all came together. We’ll build from this.”

The victory over the Vikings moved Dallas to 7–3 on the season, two games behind NFC East leader Philadelphia, which narrowly beat the Colts on Sunday to improve to 9–1.

The Cowboys play host to the Giants (7-3) on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET.

