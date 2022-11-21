As if "Bullet Train" didn't have enough big names in it, we were close to having a classic 90s reunion between Sandra Bullock and everyone's favorite dreamboat, Keanu Reeves. Directed by David Leitch ("Atomic Blonde," "Deadpool 2"), the action comedy thriller follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an assassin trying to make a new life for himself, who must fight his way through a host of deadly adversaries to retrieve a special briefcase within a speeding bullet train. Its release in August 2022 saw the film find a hearty box office gross of nearly $240 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). Despite this, critics responded to "Bullet Train" with a more mixed reaction, as its holds a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 53%, with The Reveal saying of the film that, "It's not fatal that Leitch and company have no evident goal other than to amuse audiences with two hours of spiffy nonsense, but there's a whiff of try-hard desperation behind the film's bravado."

3 HOURS AGO