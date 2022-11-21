ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Can chemistry and belief lift Commanders from good to great?

By Rick Snider
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUofj_0jIhED4a00

For once, chemistry is not something that erupts for the Washington Commanders.

Washington won its fifth in six games with a 23-10 thumping of the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was a rare butt-kicking the team has often received in recent decades but rarely delivered. The defense overwhelmed the NFL’s worst team, special teams sparkled and the offense won its second straight game without quarterback Taylor Heinicke throwing a touchdown pass.

Washington (6-5) is in the playoff chase come Thanksgiving after once looking like it was eliminated before Halloween.

The difference following a 1-4 start – chemistry.

No. 1 is quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Teammates love the scrappy undrafted passer who bounced around the league and even a spring league before finding a home in Washington in 2020. He is not among the NFL’s top passers. The scheme too often betrays his strengths. Yet, Heinicke is not afraid to win and teammates are connected to a quarterback for the first time since Robert Griffin’s 2012 rookie year.

It doesn’t always make sense. Carson Wentz has a better arm and resume, yet coach Ron Rivera opted to stay with Heinicke despite Wentz healthy once more after needing surgery on his throwing hand. Winning, said Rivera succinctly, is why Heinicke remains No. 1.

Really, that’s the best way to explain it. Rather, there is no clear explanation of why Heinicke works so well and is beloved by teammates and fans in an age when the Tom Bradys, Josh Allens, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers thrill fans with 300-plus yard games. Heinicke is lucky to break his reported 205 pounds that was clearly weighed with a brick in each pocket.

But Heinicke is the reason analytics should be a supplemental stat and not a blueprint. Some things can’t be measured and that’s Heinicke’s chemistry with everyone around him.

But, the Commanders are about to face another chemistry dynamic when activating defensive end Chase Young against Atlanta on Sunday. Much has happened to this line during Young’s absence. It has become a fist rather than individual stars. Will his return unravel or enhance that?

Rivera often says the line’s poor performance last season and earlier this fall came from too much freelancing. Finally, the group started working together. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are the NFL’s best interior combo with six sacks each, forcing teams to focus on the middle while end Montez Sweat sweeps around for the run and six sacks.

Young’s absence hasn’t caused a hole on the outside, though. Casey Toohill has become a solid end. The backups are playing well. Teams haven’t bullied the line in months.

When Young returns, does he try to do too much in a zest to reclaim his 2021 form that won Defensive Rookie of the Year as the second overall choice? He’ll be on a limited snap count for the final six games, but is that still enough time to impact the line’s production good or bad?

The Commanders are in a good place. When something works, it’s best to leave it alone. Yet, Washington will need more from Heinicke to truly become a playoff contender. It needs Young to be another nail in the Alabama Wall rather than a hammer – for now.

The harder coaching challenge is not taking a bad team to good, but a good team to great. There lies Rivera’s immediate task. Let’s hope he paid attention in chemistry class.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys call in reinforcements ahead of Thanksgiving

Every team in the NFL knows by now that when they play the Dallas Cowboys the league’s most dominant pass rush comes with them. They currently lead all teams with 42, and now, that particular element just got even more firepower. A week ago, the Cowboys signed edge rusher...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High, a crew-cut sophomore named Jerral Wayne Jones found his spot among a phalanx of White boys who stood at the front entrance and blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate the school.
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Cowboys Look to Continue Storied History on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys are one of two teams that historically play on Thanksgiving. In 1966, the fledgling Cowboys team, in its sixth year of existence, was searching for a way to gain national exposure and trying to build a fanbase when general manager Tex Schramm agreed to play on the holiday. The gambit paid off when the Cowboys set an attendance record, and the rest, as they say, is history.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith On Cowboys: Just Be Patient, They Will Fail

The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 after their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. With this big-time win, America's Team moved into solo second in the stacked NFC East — giving them excellent position as they approach the postseason. That being said, well-known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith...
DALLAS, TX
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
884
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy