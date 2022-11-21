ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring Harbor, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site

Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

‘Long Island and the Civil War’

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Bay Shore Historical Society hosted special guest Harrison Hunt, who gave a presentation about Long Island and the Civil War. Hunt, a retired history museum curator, taught …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BAY SHORE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season

On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
LAKE GROVE, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
SAYVILLE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue spreads early Christmas cheer

The 29th annual Patchogue Holiday Boat Parade, hosted on Sunday, Nov. 20, attracted thousands of excited families together for some early holiday cheer. With over 30 boats decorated with early …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PATCHOGUE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Kids Korner: Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2022

Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Reptile Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take your family on a hunt around the Hatchery as you follow the clues to find their amazing reptiles. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
onthewater.com

Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

(Above) Dave Jones caught and released this hulking 17.4-pound blackfish on the Island Current out of City Island in The Bronx this week. Nice catch Dave, and an even better release!. Sheesh, it’s been cold out there. But, despite the dropping temperatures, the bite has been nothing short of amazing....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Brookhaven Town Hall hosts the North Shore Art Guild Winter Showcase exhibit

On November 14, the North Shore Art Guild opened their Winter Showcase exhibit on the second-floor mezzanine at Brookhaven Town Hall. The exhibit can be seen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now until December 28. Brookhaven Town Hall is located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville. All the art on exhibit is for sale. Pictured left to right are Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine; Town Historian, Barbara Russell and Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Theatre Three’s ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ is a holiday wonderland

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. While Scrooge undergoes a transformation on the Main Stage with A Christmas Carol, Barnaby the Elf is busy making sure all the Christmas presents are delivered on time in the adorable children’s musical, Barnaby Saves Christmas. The show opened last Saturday and runs through Dec. 30.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
newyorkfamily.com

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022

Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
danspapers.com

Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
MANORVILLE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Cross your list off in Patchogue

Patchogue Village has many stores that sell unique gifts and treats for the holidays—including ones you can’t find anywhere else. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen in NYC

Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Comsewogue student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Comsewogue High School congratulates sophomore Elliot Jaklitsch on being named a Macy’s Great American Marching Band member. Honoring America’s finest high school musicians, color guard members and dancers, this marching band comprises select students from across the country. Jaklitsch will be one of 185 musicians chosen to perform...
CORAM, NY

