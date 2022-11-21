Read full article on original website
How will inflation impact holiday shopping in Las Vegas?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shoppers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday but what can we expect with record inflation this year? The National Retail Federation says despite inflation, a record 166 million shoppers will be buying during the Thanksgiving weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Small businesses say after difficult years during the pandemic, each and every sale is important.
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LIST: 2022 Holiday events, lighting displays and more around the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are numerous events and displays around the Las Vegas valley for the holiday season. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list. GLITTERING LIGHTS Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a 2.5-mile drive-thru experience where visitors can see more than 600 displays that feature more than 5 million LED lights. The […]
Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
'Unspoken Rules about Las Vegas' Straight From Locals Are Game-Changers
Keep these tips in mind if you're going!
Parking lots filling up at Las Vegas airport ahead of Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers planning to park a vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International should be avised that parking lots are filling up ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the airport, as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, some lots were already full. The airport said in a post...
Secret garden, dolphin habitat to permanently close at The Mirage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage will permanently close according to the property. This comes after The Hard Rock recently took over The Mirage property. Representatives for The Hard Rock say their team determined the best course of...
Town Square gets green light for hotel plans on mall property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Town Square got Clark County approval to proceed with plans for a hotel on the mall’s property south of the Las Vegas Strip. Representatives with the popular shopping center declined to comment to FOX5, but county documents from the Clark County Zoning Department indicate that the hotel would be on the northwest side of the property.
Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
5 Best Valley of Fire State Park Photos Locations
Try one of our 5 best Valley of Fire State Park photos locations. About an hour and a half from Las Vegas, there is some great natural spots in the Valley of Fire State Park is a great place to spend a day or even a week exploring. This place is great for photographers because it has bright red and orange rocks, weird textures, and a big desert feel.
Station Casinos to open Wildfire location in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station casinos announced Tuesday that a new Wildfire Casino is coming to the Fremont area in downtown Las Vegas. The new casino destination, set to open in early February, will offer guests a plethora of gaming options, an STN Sportsbook and restaurants IHOP and Tacos El Pastor.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
An Exquisite Newly Completed Two Story Home in Henderson with Nearly 8,500 SF of Magnificent Living Asks for $6.5 Million
1 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a new modern architecture in Ascaya blends with the natural desert surroundings to create a surreal integration between indoor and outdoor space, the open plan interior presents almost no distinct boundaries to limit enjoyment of either indoor or outdoor space and there is nothing to interfere with sightlines. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Parking lots filling up at Reid International Airport, 2 lots closed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are quickly filling up as travelers head out of Las Vegas to visit family and friends for the holiday weekend. Although the airport has 17,000 parking spaces, two lots were already filled early Wednesday morning. At 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials posted the following […]
Ex-security guard shot on the Strip opens restaurant in North Las Vegas on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kraig Dodson welcomed in customers with a smile on Thanksgiving. “Thank you for coming. I’m glad you enjoyed it,” he said to a couple leaving his new restaurant called Getting Baked. Dodson owned a food truck called Getting Baked, but recently linked up...
LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 80 people waited in line inside their cars, and over 70 waited in line outside of Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Church to get free groceries for the week and for their Thanksgiving meal. “It is pretty important, said Teresa Smith who relies...
