Lexington County, SC

Chick-fil-A Supply establishing distribution center in Lexington County, S.C.

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County.

The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs.

Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to accommodate customers and will also address distribution complexities such as frequent, high-volume delivery, varied delivery environments and rapidly evolving needs.

Operations are expected to begin in 2024.

Individuals interested in joining the Chick-fil-A Supply team should visit the company’s careers page .

