Chick-fil-A Supply establishing distribution center in Lexington County, S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County.
The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs.ALSO ON WJBF: Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta reopens
Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to accommodate customers and will also address distribution complexities such as frequent, high-volume delivery, varied delivery environments and rapidly evolving needs.
Operations are expected to begin in 2024.
Individuals interested in joining the Chick-fil-A Supply team should visit the company's careers page .
