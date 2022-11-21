Read full article on original website
Related
Letter to the Editor: Steve Dempsey explains his position on proposed Stephens County wind farm
There has been much discussion at School Board meetings, Public Forums, newspapers, Facebook, community gatherings, etc., regarding the proposed construction of a windfarm in southeastern Stephens County in the small community of La Casa, that will impact the area for many, many years. In response to an article that came...
Local DAR chapter presents second annual Historical Preservation Award
Lee’s Legion Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the 2022 Historical Preservation Award at the November meeting to Dr. Duane Hale. Throughout the history of DAR, historic preservation has always been one of the main focuses of the organization as a way of saving history for future generations, and Lee’s Legion honored Hale, a researcher, writer, lecturer and teacher, for the impact he has had on helping preserve history for future generations.
Eolian Community Church to host Christmas Program on Dec. 3
The Eolian Community Church will host its annual Christmas Program for the community next weekend. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, located at 7162 CR 292, south of Breckenridge, and will be open to the public. The annual event tells the Christmas story...
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
Hidden Gems: What happens to the donations at Goodwill West Texas that can’t be sold?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you donate items to Goodwill, most of those items are sold to the community at a low price, but what happens to the items that are given to Goodwill that can’t be sold? Items that can’t be sold are brought to a salvaging area, where they are donated, once again, to […]
BISD honors November Students, Teacher of the Month
At their meeting last week, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees honored the November 2022 Students of the Month and Teacher of the Month. Cutline, top photo: Breckenridge Junior High Principal Laura Gibson presents Canyon Shirley and Gunnar Pearce, the school’s Students of the Month for November, with comments that their teachers had to say about them when nominating them for the honor. (Photo by Tony Pilkington/Breckenridge Texan)
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
UPDATE: Abilene man arrested for cold 2005 murder has bond reduced
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene man who was arrested in October for the 2005 murder of Bobby Beck had his bond drastically reduced Tuesday. Marco Ramos was arrested Wednesday, October 26 for Beck’s stabbing death on Saturday, April 9, 2005. Beck was 21 years old. While DNA evidence was collected at the crime […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
Upcoming ‘chlorine burn’ to clear out system, may create temporarily discolored water in Breckenridge
City of Breckenridge water customers may notice a temporary change in their water, beginning Monday, Nov. 28, and continuing through Dec. 28, as the City conducts a chlorine burn throughout the water system. During the disinfecting process, the water will be safe to drink but may be discolored at times,...
Former Abilene meteorologist, pilot from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Proposed wind farm in southeastern Stephens County leads to differing opinions among local landowners
There’s a battle brewing in southeastern Stephens County, pitting landowner against landowner, neighbor against neighbor, and, in some cases, kinfolk against kinfolk. Throughout the history of this land we call Texas, similar fights have been waged as humans have sought to control the natural resources here, from grasslands and hunting grounds to water and oil. But, this time, they’re seeking the rights to the wind and the land usage that is necessary to harvest its energy.
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
Mingle & Jingle, lighting of new community Christmas tree slated for Thursday evening, Nov. 17
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Mingle & Jingle downtown shopping event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. As part of the holiday festivities, the new community Christmas tree will be lit up in Foundation Park (aka the “pocket park”) at the corner of Walker Street and Breckenridge Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., according to Chamber Administrator Yuri Huntington.
brownwoodnews.com
Defenses on display as Lions, Wichita Falls meet in regional semifinals
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
Looking for a spot for a Thanksgiving Day meal? These places are open
Church on the Rock-Abilene, 1228 Grape St. - 1 p.m. - Thanksgiving Day meal, open to all. Denny's, 3314 S. Clack St. - 7 a.m. - midnight. Denny's, 120 Overland Trail - Open 24 hours. Denny's, 101 FM 707N, Tye - Open 24 hours. Golden Corral, 4357 S. Danville Drive...
BISD to hold public hearing on proposed wind farm project tonight, Nov. 9
Breckenridge Independent School District will hold a public hearing in Bailey Auditorium, 500 W. Lindsey, beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Nov. 9, about the proposed wind farm in the southeastern portion of Stephens County. The hearing will be open to the public and will be a place for...
Blackhorse Mercantile & Cafe celebrates official opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Lisa and David Stowe were joined by the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, community members and staff as they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at their new restaurant, Blackhorse Mercantile and Cafe at 103 W. Walker in downtown Breckenridge. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0