There’s a battle brewing in southeastern Stephens County, pitting landowner against landowner, neighbor against neighbor, and, in some cases, kinfolk against kinfolk. Throughout the history of this land we call Texas, similar fights have been waged as humans have sought to control the natural resources here, from grasslands and hunting grounds to water and oil. But, this time, they’re seeking the rights to the wind and the land usage that is necessary to harvest its energy.

STEPHENS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO