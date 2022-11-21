Read full article on original website
Related
Local DAR chapter presents second annual Historical Preservation Award
Lee’s Legion Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the 2022 Historical Preservation Award at the November meeting to Dr. Duane Hale. Throughout the history of DAR, historic preservation has always been one of the main focuses of the organization as a way of saving history for future generations, and Lee’s Legion honored Hale, a researcher, writer, lecturer and teacher, for the impact he has had on helping preserve history for future generations.
Upcoming ‘chlorine burn’ to clear out system, may create temporarily discolored water in Breckenridge
City of Breckenridge water customers may notice a temporary change in their water, beginning Monday, Nov. 28, and continuing through Dec. 28, as the City conducts a chlorine burn throughout the water system. During the disinfecting process, the water will be safe to drink but may be discolored at times,...
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
BISD honors November Students, Teacher of the Month
At their meeting last week, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees honored the November 2022 Students of the Month and Teacher of the Month. Cutline, top photo: Breckenridge Junior High Principal Laura Gibson presents Canyon Shirley and Gunnar Pearce, the school’s Students of the Month for November, with comments that their teachers had to say about them when nominating them for the honor. (Photo by Tony Pilkington/Breckenridge Texan)
Eolian Community Church to host Christmas Program on Dec. 3
The Eolian Community Church will host its annual Christmas Program for the community next weekend. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, located at 7162 CR 292, south of Breckenridge, and will be open to the public. The annual event tells the Christmas story...
Hidden Gems: What happens to the donations at Goodwill West Texas that can’t be sold?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you donate items to Goodwill, most of those items are sold to the community at a low price, but what happens to the items that are given to Goodwill that can’t be sold? Items that can’t be sold are brought to a salvaging area, where they are donated, once again, to […]
Proposed wind farm in southeastern Stephens County leads to differing opinions among local landowners
There’s a battle brewing in southeastern Stephens County, pitting landowner against landowner, neighbor against neighbor, and, in some cases, kinfolk against kinfolk. Throughout the history of this land we call Texas, similar fights have been waged as humans have sought to control the natural resources here, from grasslands and hunting grounds to water and oil. But, this time, they’re seeking the rights to the wind and the land usage that is necessary to harvest its energy.
San Angelo LIVE!
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
Former Abilene meteorologist, pilot from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
UPDATE: Abilene man arrested for cold 2005 murder has bond reduced
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene man who was arrested in October for the 2005 murder of Bobby Beck had his bond drastically reduced Tuesday. Marco Ramos was arrested Wednesday, October 26 for Beck’s stabbing death on Saturday, April 9, 2005. Beck was 21 years old. While DNA evidence was collected at the crime […]
peoplenewspapers.com
Worth a Road Trip: Mineral Wells, Cisco, Albany
Driving north and west from Dallas, the scenery soon turns to rolling hills and, just a bit further, to a flat frontier dotted with cacti and scrub brush. In its oil and transportation heyday, this picturesque region saw tremendous growth and prosperity. And in Mineral Wells, Albany, and Cisco, legacies of restorative natural resources, elegant architecture, creative arts, and world-famous hospitality can still be enjoyed today.
South Elementary’s annual Turkey Trot jump-starts Thanksgiving holiday vacation
The Turkey Trot race kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday at Breckenridge’s South Elementary School on Friday afternoon, the last day of school before the holiday break. South Elementary students, teachers, parents and others faced Friday’s chilly weather for the annual run through the neighborhood around the school. Many were bundled up in jackets, hats and even blankets to stay warm.
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
BISD to hold public hearing on proposed wind farm project tonight, Nov. 9
Breckenridge Independent School District will hold a public hearing in Bailey Auditorium, 500 W. Lindsey, beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Nov. 9, about the proposed wind farm in the southeastern portion of Stephens County. The hearing will be open to the public and will be a place for...
livingnewdeal.org
Baird High School Gym, Football Field, and Wall – Baird TX
We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Comments allow viewers to share information with others or alert us to errors or changes in a New Deal site. We are not involved in the management of New Deal sites and have no information about visits, hours...
A look inside Abilene’s first hat bar inspired by owner’s late mother
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s no secret that Abilene, and especially Downtown Abilene, has been developing at a fast pace. Downtown’s most recent addition is Brim Style Hat Company, a locally owned ‘Abilene original’ small business haberdashery. Owner, Shay Finley told KTAB/KRBC she is happy to be part of the many locally owned business in […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
Blackhorse Mercantile & Cafe celebrates official opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Lisa and David Stowe were joined by the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, community members and staff as they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at their new restaurant, Blackhorse Mercantile and Cafe at 103 W. Walker in downtown Breckenridge. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday...
brownwoodnews.com
Defenses on display as Lions, Wichita Falls meet in regional semifinals
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0