ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Breckenridge Texan

Local DAR chapter presents second annual Historical Preservation Award

Lee’s Legion Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the 2022 Historical Preservation Award at the November meeting to Dr. Duane Hale. Throughout the history of DAR, historic preservation has always been one of the main focuses of the organization as a way of saving history for future generations, and Lee’s Legion honored Hale, a researcher, writer, lecturer and teacher, for the impact he has had on helping preserve history for future generations.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

BISD honors November Students, Teacher of the Month

At their meeting last week, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees honored the November 2022 Students of the Month and Teacher of the Month. Cutline, top photo: Breckenridge Junior High Principal Laura Gibson presents Canyon Shirley and Gunnar Pearce, the school’s Students of the Month for November, with comments that their teachers had to say about them when nominating them for the honor. (Photo by Tony Pilkington/Breckenridge Texan)
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Proposed wind farm in southeastern Stephens County leads to differing opinions among local landowners

There’s a battle brewing in southeastern Stephens County, pitting landowner against landowner, neighbor against neighbor, and, in some cases, kinfolk against kinfolk. Throughout the history of this land we call Texas, similar fights have been waged as humans have sought to control the natural resources here, from grasslands and hunting grounds to water and oil. But, this time, they’re seeking the rights to the wind and the land usage that is necessary to harvest its energy.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Worth a Road Trip: Mineral Wells, Cisco, Albany

Driving north and west from Dallas, the scenery soon turns to rolling hills and, just a bit further, to a flat frontier dotted with cacti and scrub brush. In its oil and transportation heyday, this picturesque region saw tremendous growth and prosperity. And in Mineral Wells, Albany, and Cisco, legacies of restorative natural resources, elegant architecture, creative arts, and world-famous hospitality can still be enjoyed today.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Breckenridge Texan

South Elementary’s annual Turkey Trot jump-starts Thanksgiving holiday vacation

The Turkey Trot race kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday at Breckenridge’s South Elementary School on Friday afternoon, the last day of school before the holiday break. South Elementary students, teachers, parents and others faced Friday’s chilly weather for the annual run through the neighborhood around the school. Many were bundled up in jackets, hats and even blankets to stay warm.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
livingnewdeal.org

Baird High School Gym, Football Field, and Wall – Baird TX

We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Comments allow viewers to share information with others or alert us to errors or changes in a New Deal site. We are not involved in the management of New Deal sites and have no information about visits, hours...
BAIRD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy