Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
Malnourished Utica Dog Makes Amazing Comeback; All Thanks to You
This comeback story will warm your heart. And it's all thanks to your help!. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does incredible work in Central New York, saving dogs from near death and bringing them to new families in our neighborhood. Their goal is to save every animals life that walks through their door, even when there might be no hope left.
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog
A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street
A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow
Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
After a two year absence, a family-friendly holiday tradition is making its return to Utica.
Christmas on Main Street returns this Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Utica's historic Union Station on Main Street. The event has been cancelled each of the last two years due to the pandemic, but Santa and his elves are preparing for the 34th annual event this weekend. What...
This Is What A Million Dollar Home Looks Like In New Hartford New York
Looking to win the Mega Millions or Powerball any time soon? You could spend your winnings locally at this million dollar home in New Hartford. Imagine a home with 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, and just tons of space. That's what you'll find with this listing at 1022 Higby Road in New Hartford:
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way
It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone
A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York
Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed
Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
Celebrate The Holiday Season Aboard The Polar Express in Utica 🚂
Who's ready to kick off the Christmas season? There's so many people in our area who are perfectly happy getting ready to celebrate before Thanksgiving. If that's you, there's one special way you can celebrate right here in Central New York. The Polar Express is back with the Adirondack Railroad...
Utica Man, 20, Charged in Whitesboro Street Murder
After announcing they had a possible suspect in custody, Utica Police have now filed second degree murder charges in connection with this weekend's homicide on Whitesboro Street. On Monday morning, investigators officially charged 20-year-old Dontay Horning with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly gunning down 24-year-old Kaeron...
UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested
A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
Get Medication Disposal Bags Sent To Your Home For Free
There is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home. And, if you live in Oneida County you can have the drug neutralizing bags sent to your home for free. While we've been told for years not to throw unused or old...
