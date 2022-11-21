ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Malnourished Utica Dog Makes Amazing Comeback; All Thanks to You

This comeback story will warm your heart. And it's all thanks to your help!. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does incredible work in Central New York, saving dogs from near death and bringing them to new families in our neighborhood. Their goal is to save every animals life that walks through their door, even when there might be no hope left.
UTICA, NY
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog

A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
BARNEVELD, NY
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street

A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
UTICA, NY
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
CLINTON, NY
Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way

It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
VERONA, NY
Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
UTICA, NY
UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed

Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
UTICA, NY
Utica Man, 20, Charged in Whitesboro Street Murder

After announcing they had a possible suspect in custody, Utica Police have now filed second degree murder charges in connection with this weekend's homicide on Whitesboro Street. On Monday morning, investigators officially charged 20-year-old Dontay Horning with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly gunning down 24-year-old Kaeron...
UTICA, NY
UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested

A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
UTICA, NY
