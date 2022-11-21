The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.

CLINTON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO