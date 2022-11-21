Read full article on original website
WLOX
Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, people held their spots in line for up to 45 minutes in anticipation of Biloxi’s Le Bakery opening its doors for the day. It’s a train of people awaiting their chance to get their hands on Thanksgiving goodies. “Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a...
WLOX
People reunite with family at Gulfport Biloxi International Airport
Feed My Sheep is celebrating 39 years of serving folks in need on the Gulf Coast. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy.
whereyat.com
Mandeville’s Winter on the Water Event
The Pontchartrain Yacht Club is partnering with the city of Mandeville's Winter on the Water team to host a legendary Christmas celebration on December 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club members are invited to decorate their boats in the most festive and creative ways possible, including but not limited to extravagant light decorations and much more.
Mississippi Link
Columbia’s Winter Wonderland event to kick off with ice skating rink grand opening
After months in the making, Experience Columbia’s annual Winter Wonderland event is officially set to begin this upcoming weekend, featuring an entire month of Christmas-themed festivities. Starting Saturday, November 26, attendees will be invited to enjoy activities throughout Downtown Columbia, with one of the newest additions including an ice...
WLOX
Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Trinity United Methodist Church came together for their annual Thanksgiving Service. This is a partnership that lasted for 60 years between the two churches. “Since our beginning we have really been an outreach to the community and I think it’s important...
myneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, La (press release) – Since 1978, PJ’s Coffee has been sharing its passion for the art of coffeemaking with the Greater New Orleans community. Now, the local staple is giving Mandeville another spot to find its superior roasting techniques. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi lottery winner starts holiday $50,000 merrier with Powerball win
The holiday season started off right for one Mississippi Lottery winner who claimed a $50,000 prize in the Powerball Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that the player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same...
2 men, teen cited for illegally killing La. Black Bear
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile on Nov. 21 for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish. Agents cited Justin A. Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert J....
NOLA.com
Pallets with purpose was a good bet for fun in Covington
The Northshore Food Bank’s “Pallets With Purpose” event celebrated with the theme “A Night in Vegas” at the facility in north Covington. Commemorating their gala’s 20th year, guests arrived to spotlights and a giant balloon arch in bright orange and blue. Elegant tables were set among pallets in the food bank warehouse, with white linens and lovely centerpieces incorporating the gaming theme.
NOLA.com
Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour
Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
WDAM-TV
The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Springs Church filled bellies and hearts Sunday afternoon, traveling from Collins to Hattiesburg and spreading fellowship and faith. Feeding the spiritual, mental and physical is the goal at The Springs Church of Collins. Leadership groups prayed before heading to service others. “Dear heavenly father,” said...
Some sleet from Hammond north, warm up coming for Thanksgiving
We had reports early this morning of some sleet and a few flurries along the I-55 corridors from Jackson, MS down to Hammond, LA. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says we will see a warm up this week.
WDAM-TV
Battalion Chief Chris Carr steps into role as Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Civil Service Commission voted unanimously to approve Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart’s provisional appointment of Battalion Chief Chris Carr as assistant fire chief for the Hattiesburg Fire Department. According to the city, Carr has more than 25 years of fire service with...
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
St. Tammany deputies participate in active shooter drill
Although there were no students at Mayfield Elementary School in Slidell on Tuesday, the scenario was as realistic as possible with armed deputies running toward the faux threat.
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
NOLA.com
Madisonville singer takes the prize
Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
