Columbus, OH

247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU

West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: Baylor 19, Texas 17 — Third Quarter

AUSTIN, Texas — For only the third time in the last 13 seasons, No. 23 Texas enters the regular-season finale with a chance to claim the program’s first Big 12 title since 2009 when it faces Baylor on Friday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns need a win over the Bears and a Kansas upset of No. 12 Kansas State later today to get a second crack at No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium but completing the program’s fourth regular season featuring eight or more victories since the downturn began with a 5-7 campaign in 2010 is the first order of business.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee

Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU

On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Alabama running back Trey Sanders enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, BamaOnLine confirmed, becoming the third Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Sanders is listed as a graduate transfer. Sanders has appeared in nine games for Alabama this season and 26 throughout his career....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
