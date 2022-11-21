Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
Coach quotes: Bret Bielema 'didn't want any communication' with Big Ten after questionable calls
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officiating on Saturday following a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illini head coach was "pissed off" following a series of calls, or non-calls, particularly late in the game that resulted in Michigan hitting a game-winning field goal with nine seconds left on the clock to win 19-17.
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
How does Ohio State football's 2022 schedule compare to Michigan's prior to 'The Game?'
Ohio State will host Michigan Saturday afternoon in a battle of two undefeated teams at the top of the Big Ten East. How did the Buckeyes and the Wolverines get to this point?. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Ohio State has the No. 55 strength of schedule in the country, while Michigan is at No. 73.
247Sports
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
Live Updates: Baylor 19, Texas 17 — Third Quarter
AUSTIN, Texas — For only the third time in the last 13 seasons, No. 23 Texas enters the regular-season finale with a chance to claim the program’s first Big 12 title since 2009 when it faces Baylor on Friday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns need a win over the Bears and a Kansas upset of No. 12 Kansas State later today to get a second crack at No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium but completing the program’s fourth regular season featuring eight or more victories since the downturn began with a 5-7 campaign in 2010 is the first order of business.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
247Sports
What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?
Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
247Sports
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU
On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
BOOM! Sooners land third commit this week after top JUCO DB Kendel Dolby announces commitment to OU
The Sooners landed their third commit in as many days after one of the top JUCO defensive backs in the nation out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Kendel Dolby, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Dolby was offered by the Sooners back on November 2nd. Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall offered...
Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
Alabama running back Trey Sanders enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, BamaOnLine confirmed, becoming the third Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Sanders is listed as a graduate transfer. Sanders has appeared in nine games for Alabama this season and 26 throughout his career....
247Sports
61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0