ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Two women killed in Dothan double homicide

By Aaron Dixon, Sylvie Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ij25_0jIhBY7800

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan Police have released the identities of the two women found dead inside of a Dothan residence on Sunday.

According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.

Neither of the two victims lived at the home where they were found.

Dothan Police believe there was a gathering of several people at the home when the shooting took place.

Other than the victims, no one else was present when officer arrived on scene.

Here is the entire release from Dothan Police:

“On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Dothan Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue for a report of two people being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed that information to be true.

Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. Neither of the females lived there but were visiting. It is believed there was a gathering of several people at this location when this took place. Other than the victims, no one else was present when officers arrived.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.

We are in the preliminary stage of the investigation and no further information is available currently. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Dothan Police Department
The latest information from the scene where two women were found dead in a Dothan home

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — The two people found dead in a home in Dothan on Sunday night are both females.

Dothan Police were dispatched to a possible firearm assault at 211 5th Ave. at 8:04 p.m. on Sunday night.

When officers arrived they found two women dead.

Police do not believe either of the women who died were responsible for the gunshots.

They are now working the case as a double homicide.

“We have gained some information that there was possibly a get together at this location and there may have been an incident stemming from that so right now we do not believe there is a threat to the public,” Dothan Police Major Will Glover said.

Dothan Police are working to identify people who were at the party.

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Two people were found dead due to gunshot wounds in a Dothan home on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue in Dothan.

Police say they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

More information is expected to be released as soon as police are able to do so.

WDHN has crews at the scene and will continue to bring you more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

Dolemite muthafucka u heard her!!
4d ago

This needs to be a wakeup call for everyone we can't keep say RIP and we want justice and not change things especially the young crowd . it looks like one of the girls was well known and liked in the city and if you really want justice for her speak up on what happened and also sperate yourself from these dangerous crowds because what's the point of saying you want justice this week if you're back hanging with the same crowds 1week 2 weeks later

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged

An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday and the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company charged with Capital Murder. 41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home in Taylor, a small Houston County town. Coroner Robert Byrd identified the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
CHIPLEY, FL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan. Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder. He has been accused […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.
TROY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women

DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Shooting suspect in custody

City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman arrested, accused of identity theft, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—After a lengthy investigation, a Dothan woman has been arrested and accused of felony identity theft, per the Dothan Police Department. Lauren Melissa Tillery, 35, of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of identity theft and three counts of alias writ of arrest. According...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Double murder suspect caught

City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Teenage suspect in custody, accused of Dothan double murder, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police have confirmed that the teenage suspect accused of the double murder on Sunday has been arrested. According to a Dothan Police Press Release, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. has been arrested and charged as a juvenile on two counts of capital murder. He will be...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One killed in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man. According to information released from ALEA, at around 6:50 p.m. on November 23, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 231, about 6 miles north of Troy.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
ENTERPRISE, AL
villages-news.com

Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip

An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wtvy.com

2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
ALTHA, FL
holmescounty.news

Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy