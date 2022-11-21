ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’

A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000

Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 13-19

A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $324,323. The average price per square foot was $243.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $1.4 million in Provincetown

David Chardack bought the property at 42 Franklin Street, Provincetown, from Nicholas J Sterlington on Nov. 4, 2022, for $1,375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $1,826. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom sits on a 5,472-square-foot lot. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:
PROVINCETOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Osterville sells for $3.4 million

Mark Blasch Annuity T acquired the property at 114 Seapuit Road, Osterville, from Stanley W Moore and Joyce B Moore on Nov. 2, 2022, for $3,350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $709. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Truro for $1.5 million

Bloom Bellomo Ft acquired the property at 5 Windigo Lane, Truro, from William S Hildreth and Ryan C Cooke on Nov. 4, 2022. The $1,465,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $628. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
TRURO, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy