FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Mass. launching emergency intake center for migrants, homeless people
A temporary emergency shelter and intake center will open in Devens next month as the Baker administration responds to an influx of migrants to Massachusetts, exacerbating strain on already limited housing options and other existing resources. Up to 60 families or 125 individuals can be housed for several days at...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’
A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester. Community Builders, the property...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 13-19
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $324,323. The average price per square foot was $243.
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Child injured, 6 displaced in early-morning incident in Dorchester apartment, reports say
An early-morning incident at a Dorchester apartment has left six people displaced, including one child with unknown injuries, according to NBC Boston. The Boston police department did not immediately respond to MassLive’s request for additional information. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Boston police officers responded to an incident at...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
City of Worcester names Soloe Dennis new public health director
About four months after Karyn Clark stepped down from her role as Worcester’s director of public health, the city announced Tuesday that they’ve selected Soloe Dennis to fill her shoes. Zachary Dyer has served as acting director since her departure. Dennis is making his way to the city...
Condominium sells for $1.4 million in Provincetown
David Chardack bought the property at 42 Franklin Street, Provincetown, from Nicholas J Sterlington on Nov. 4, 2022, for $1,375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $1,826. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom sits on a 5,472-square-foot lot. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:
Four-bedroom home in Osterville sells for $3.4 million
Mark Blasch Annuity T acquired the property at 114 Seapuit Road, Osterville, from Stanley W Moore and Joyce B Moore on Nov. 2, 2022, for $3,350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $709. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
Detached house sells in Truro for $1.5 million
Bloom Bellomo Ft acquired the property at 5 Windigo Lane, Truro, from William S Hildreth and Ryan C Cooke on Nov. 4, 2022. The $1,465,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $628. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Indigenous people gather in Plymouth for day of mourning on Thanksgiving
As part of a nationwide act of recognition and solidarity, the United American Indians of New England and their allies gathered at Plymouth on Thursday for a National Day of Mourning. Hundreds gathered at the site of the statue of Massasoit, the intertribal chief of the Wampanoag nation and one...
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.7 million in Westborough
Dipen Patel and Anita Patel bought the property at 16 Quick Farm Road, Westborough, from Dong Pan and Junhua Liu on Nov. 1, 2022. The $1,700,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These...
Body of missing Mass. hiker found in White Mountains on her birthday
The body of a 19-year-old Westford, Massachusetts, woman, who was reported missing since departing on a hike up a New Hampshire White Mountains trail Sunday, was discovered deceased on the mountain range late Wednesday morning — what was supposed to be her 20th birthday. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
