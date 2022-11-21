Estate of Cynthia S. Brady, also known as Cynthia Sylvia Brady, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 20, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 416 S. Hiawatha Ave., Pipestone, MN 56164, Minnesota, via Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Gary Brady whose address is 322 5th Ave. N.W., Pipestone, MN 56164 as Personal Represetnative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

