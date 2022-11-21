Read full article on original website
James Hintermeister
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 18 at Faith Community Church with Rev. Jennings Wallace officiating. Casket bearers were Jim’s grandchildren. Interment was at Old Woodlawn Cemetery. James Ralph Hintermeister was born on Oct. 10, 1932 to Ralph and Dorothy (Jones) Hintermeister in Huron, S.D. He was born during...
Justin Rops
Justin Rops, 25, Pipestone, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at his home. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 22 at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone with Rev. Ann Zastrow officiating. Honorary casket bearers were Maria Rops, Steph Alfson, Brandan Alfson, Trevor Schumann and the PAS Class of 2016. Casket bearers...
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
Days Gone By Week of Nov. 21, 2022
I. M. Pimbrose was before ‘Squire Pierce this morning on a charge of being drunk. He said it was a mistake—he did not mean to overload—but he did, so he plead guilty and promptly paid a fine of $5 and costs. Joseph von Mourick was assessed $5 and costs for imbibing too freely in the flowing bowl. Andy Tweed was up again for being drunk and given the usual dose, $5 and costs or 5 days on the street. He took the latter. On Monday last Andy was up on the same charge and paid his fine, but this time he was dead broke.
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
Women well represented on Pipestone’s Main Street
It’s been said that at one time, many years ago, nearly every business on Pipestone’s Main Street was owned by Masons, which would mean they were owned by men. It’s not clear whether that is actual history or myth, but what is clear is that about half of businesses on Main Street now are owned by women.
Calumet Inn owners sue city
Tammy Grubbs, Vanda Smrkovski, Heliocentrix LLC and reVamped LLC are suing the city of Pipestone and Building and Zoning Official Doug Fortune for allegedly violating their constitutional rights by condemning the Calumet Inn in 2020. According to a complaint filed Nov. 10 in U.S. District Court, Grubbs and Smrkovski allege...
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
Probate of Will – Estate of Cynthia S. Brady
Estate of Cynthia S. Brady, also known as Cynthia Sylvia Brady, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 20, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 416 S. Hiawatha Ave., Pipestone, MN 56164, Minnesota, via Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Gary Brady whose address is 322 5th Ave. N.W., Pipestone, MN 56164 as Personal Represetnative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
Sibley man sentenced to prison for theft
PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Sibley man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a rural Paullina theft in July. The case stemmed from Gary Ulyssess Stallings II being one of five people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday, Aug. 4, about four miles northeast of Paullina. Stallings was...
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
