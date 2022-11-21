Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
Measure V fails: Nevada County’s ballots continue to be counted
Nevada County’s proposed 1/2 cent sales tax, Measure V, has failed. Updated Nevada County Elections Office results released Tuesday evening showed that the “No” on Measure V campaign has increased its lead to a margin of 1,733 votes. Approximately 989 unprocessed ballots remain to be counted as...
Sierra Sun
Sierra Native Alliance brings awareness to missing, murdered indigenous women
The Sierra Native Alliance’s Youth Leadership group has created a memorial quilt to properly honor missing, murdered indigenous women in the Sierra Nevada region, as well as bring more awareness to MMIW Remembrance Day, that takes place each year on May 5. The quilt’s unveiling ceremony took place on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Truckee Recreation Center.
Sierra Sun
Truckee Community Christmas is now Truckee Community Cares
TRUCKEE, Calif. – After more than two decades of helping people in the community as “Truckee Community Christmas,” a popular nonprofit organization is changing its name. The new title, “Truckee Community Cares” (TCC) is indicative of the group’s mission to help people of all faiths and beliefs during the holiday season.
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
Sierra Sun
Placer County Sheriff confiscates 60k fentanyl pills during traffic stop
ROCKLIN, Calif. – On November 17 at 2:44 p.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Rocklin Road exit which led to a major drug bust. The deputy contacted the occupants and detained them while his partner, K-9 Ruger, helped him search the vehicle. Ruger began conducting a “sniff” of the vehicle and alerted his handler when he reached the passenger’s side.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
KCRA.com
17-year-old identified in Citrus Heights shooting at apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened Nov. 11 around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard in Sacramento County, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Authorities investigate deadly crash along Highway 99 in Sutter County
WILSON — A crash involving a big rig and a car turned deadly Monday night in Sutter County.The California Highway Patrol said the major collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. along Highway 99 at Wilson Road in the small community of Wilson -- an area north of Nicolaus and south of Yuba City.Caltrans said vehicles were being detoured onto Highway 113 and it was unclear when the roadway would reopen.At this time, it is unclear how many people died in the collision.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KCRA.com
After Sacramento's deadly Capitol Casino shooting, here's a look at crime trends on 16th Street
Three months after a shooting in Sacramento left a security guard dead, KCRA 3 Investigates is digging into a series of other violent events at the same location. “I probably see a cop drive down my street once a day,” says Josh Feldman, a neighbor who lives off 16th Street in Sacramento.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
Comments / 0