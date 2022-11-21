ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

Port Arthur quarterback Davion Wilson's drive to win elevates Titans football

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans are chasing their first state championship title with quarterback Davion Wilson setting the tempo. “I just think, more than anything, he wants to win and he understands how you gotta practice and that stuff is showing up in late-game situations,” said Titans head football coach Brian Morgan.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
High School Football PRO

Spring, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SILSBEE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?

BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
BEAUMONT, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
maritime-executive.com

ConocoPhillips Joins with Sempra for Port Arthur LNG Project

California-based Sempra and its subsidiary Sempra Infrastructure are moving forward with their plans to develop the Port Arthur, Texas LNG liquefaction plant to expand U.S. LNG export capabilities. Sempra has previously announced several customer contracts and yesterday reported that it has entered into agreements with energy major ConocoPhillips to purchase LNG from Phase 1 as well as acquire an equity stake in the project and manage the proposed facility.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Orange County SWAT team members receive training

ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Transgender teen says he was attacked at his home by fellow classmate during hate crime

HOUSTON – As a transgender high school student, Kamir Bernard, who still identifies as he or him, says just maneuvering through life on a daily is rough. “Since I started being myself more, people like, you know, give you side eyes and try to be funny,” Bernard said. “Sometimes I’d walk places and they’d be like ‘oh that’s a man,’ and it gives me anxiety.”
HOUSTON, TX

