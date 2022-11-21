Read full article on original website
Port Arthur quarterback Davion Wilson's drive to win elevates Titans football
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans are chasing their first state championship title with quarterback Davion Wilson setting the tempo. “I just think, more than anything, he wants to win and he understands how you gotta practice and that stuff is showing up in late-game situations,” said Titans head football coach Brian Morgan.
Port Arthur Memorial Titans welcome the challenge ahead in the Regional Round of high school football playoffs
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans are one of six southeast Texas teams playing in the Regional Round of high school football playoffs Friday. The Titans beat Frisco Wakeland 52-50 in 4OT to advance to Regionals. This Friday the Titans head to Abe Martin Stadium in...
Spring, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September. The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment. During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million...
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?
BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
'We do this for Pimp C' : 10th Anniversary of UGK Day celebration being held in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An event celebrating the 10th Anniversary of UGK Day is being held in Port Arthur. The event takes place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion, located at 522 Procter Street. On November 9, 2022, Port Arthur City...
Southeast Texas real estate teams giving back this holiday season with annual Christmas party
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Christmas party in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the opportunity to give back to hospitalized children. The Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team and the TJ Castelan Real Estate Team are partnering once again for the 5th Annual Dear Santa Christmas Party. The event takes place...
Lumberton man wins Beaumont Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K
The tradition is put on by the Sea Rim Striders run club. The organization works to raise money for nonprofits in Southeast Texas.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
'Great, fun guy' : Port Neches Fire Department remembering life and legacy of beloved, retired captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Curtis Trahan, 69, served the fire department and the city for over four decades. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook...
ConocoPhillips Joins with Sempra for Port Arthur LNG Project
California-based Sempra and its subsidiary Sempra Infrastructure are moving forward with their plans to develop the Port Arthur, Texas LNG liquefaction plant to expand U.S. LNG export capabilities. Sempra has previously announced several customer contracts and yesterday reported that it has entered into agreements with energy major ConocoPhillips to purchase LNG from Phase 1 as well as acquire an equity stake in the project and manage the proposed facility.
Power restored for Entergy customers in Hardin County after outage
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 Hardin County Entergy customers had their power restored after a Thanksgiving day outage. At this time, it us unknown what specifically caused the outage. The outage began around 3:46 p.m. "Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your...
Orange County SWAT team members receive training
ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains...
Residents from Beaumont's North End held neighborhood meeting for first time since 2019
BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents from two sides of Beaumont came together Monday night to speak to city officials and police. Many feel neighborhood meetings in the North End and West End are crucial to moving the city forward. Those living in the West End have been able to voice their concerns at monthly meetings.
Nederland man’s award-winning monster truck to be made into Hot Wheels toy
NEDERLAND, Texas — A global company is turning a Nederland man's award-winning, one-of-a-kind monster truck into a toy that children across the world will be able to enjoy. Craig Meaux built his monster truck, Texas Toot. It took more than a year and cost thousands of dollars, but now Meaux's hard work is set to make its way to store shelves.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
Transgender teen says he was attacked at his home by fellow classmate during hate crime
HOUSTON – As a transgender high school student, Kamir Bernard, who still identifies as he or him, says just maneuvering through life on a daily is rough. “Since I started being myself more, people like, you know, give you side eyes and try to be funny,” Bernard said. “Sometimes I’d walk places and they’d be like ‘oh that’s a man,’ and it gives me anxiety.”
