Portland, OR

KGW

Shop Small Win Big campaign gives people incentive to buy local

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thanksgiving is here, and that means the holiday shopping season is kicking off too. Local business owners are hoping that Portland shoppers will keep them in mind this year, and one campaign is providing incentives for people to shop local. It’s called the “Shop Small Win Big” campaign, and organizer Sarah Shaoul said about 100 small businesses are participating.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Janken, An Upscale Pan-Asian Restaurant, Opens in the Former Bluehour Space

When designing the menu for his first restaurant, chef Rodrigo Ochoa plucked his favorite dishes from across Asia. Pekin duck, he says, is a signature of the restaurant at the foot of the Wieden & Kennedy building in the Pearl, but so is the kimchi fried rice, finished tableside and available vegan. There’s also a full sushi bar, as well as a Russian-style caviar service—with blinis and boiled egg. Janken is the name of the Japanese game of rock, paper, scissors. And the childhood game that helps you make tough decisions might come in handy here—Janken the restaurant has something for pretty much everyone. It opened to friends and family this weekend, and is now open to the public, Wednesday through Saturday, 4–11 p.m. (there’re also talks of brunch on the horizon).
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Phin Caphe Has Injected New Life Into a Former Strip-Mall Starbucks

Something magical is happening in a strip mall at Southeast 119th Avenue and Division Street: In a corner space previously occupied by a Starbucks, some of the most boldly flavored coffee and tea drinks in Portland are being crafted with patience and love. Phin Caphe gets its name from the...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What Does Lloyd Center’s Indie Rebirth Say about Portland’s Future?

T the start of 2021, in the midst of the then-deadliest COVID wave on record, there was no better place to go to soak up the bleakness of the moment than the Lloyd Center mall in Northeast Portland. It was a perfect microcosm of our city: storefronts shuttering left and right, once-bustling walkways left abandoned, and a palpable sense that normalcy, as we’d known it, might never return.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton

The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
BEAVERTON, OR
everout.com

25 Festive Markets and Shopping Events for the 2022 Holiday Season in Portland

The supply chain is all sorts of messed up and it’s prime porch thief season, so skip the hassles of holiday shopping and support local businesses with these curated markets featuring the city’s finest vendors, makers, and artisans. From procrastinators to folks looking to support social causes with their dollars to shoppers looking for a luxe experience, there's a market this season that will fit your needs. Happy shopping, happy gifting, and happy holidays!
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Nov. 25-27

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you were out and about Wednesday night and driving down Burnside Bridge you may have noticed the stag on the Portland sign over Old Town has a new look: a bright red-nose. This flip signals the start of the holiday season for Portlanders. Here are...
PORTLAND, OR
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Weblog, Ideas. Street journeys make for superb adventures whether or not you go together with a bunch of pals or that one particular somebody. Though you doubtless have an final vacation spot you need to attain, the most effective components of any highway journey are typically the stops you make alongside the best way. One of the vital well-known highway journeys folks make in Seattle is to Portland as it's not too far, with many fantastic sights to go to alongside the best way.
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

