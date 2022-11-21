Read full article on original website
Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
KELOLAND News Friday shows on KELOXTRA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to college football on Friday, Nov. 25, KELOLAND News’ Midday and 5:00 p.m. shows will be broadcast on KELOXTRA. There will also be no 4:00 p.m. newscast today. How do you find KELOXTRA? Click here for the channel listings of providers carrying...
Parade of Lights to livestream on KELOLAND.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can...
New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie. Sioux Falls mom, Amy Daws, published her first book in 2014. “A memoir called Chasing Hope, which is about my struggle through recurrent pregnancy loss,” Daws said. “These rings that I wear are what the Sanford Hospital gives you if you lose a baby.”
Sioux Falls World Cup watch parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States will take on England in the World Cup Friday afternoon, with the U.S. team coming into the matchup as likely underdogs. A victory against England would help move the U.S. forward in the tournament, and if you’re a Sioux Falls area soccer fan in search of World Cup camaraderie, then you’re in luck, as you’ve two watch parties to choose from.
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
Midwest Supercross set to take flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supercross is set to make its return to Sioux Falls. Midwest Supercross expects to stuff the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend. The event has called Sioux Falls home for five years, but got its start two decades ago in Brookings.
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
Tee up a great gift with Sioux Falls Golf
Now that we’ve gotten the formality of the first snowfall out of the way across KELOLAND, it’s time to start thinking warmer thoughts, if only to get us through the months ahead. So how about thinking about golf?. Truth be told, today’s guests never stop thinking about golf....
Pride of the Dakotas marches in New York
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pride of the Dakotas has marched in the band’s first ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Collegian, SDSU’s student newspaper, posted video of the band on its Twitter page. In it, you can see the band moving through the streets of New York City.
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
Across the Table with Jeff Griffin
Today’s Across the Table segment involves the back-story that began three years ago as one man whose second interview for the job involved sitting down with 15 leaders in the Sioux Falls community. And that’s only the beginning of the numbers that added up for Jeff Griffin to become the President and CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families are fueling up on holiday meals before getting a head start on Christmas shopping and The Empire Mall is one spot to accomplish that. AS Revival, Jaber Soul, Lauriebelles, and Lovisa, are some of the latest stores added to the mall. If you or the family needs a break from shopping, Gibby’s Arcade can help the kids unwind for a bit, and recently opened Great American Cookies can provide a sweet treat afterward. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer says kids and pets will have a good reason to come by the mall to get pictures taken with Santa. There is also an opportunity to get cookies and cocoa with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The following day, Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9:00 am to 10:30 am for children with special needs.
A look at weather records for Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time again for Thanksgiving. Let’s take a look at some weather records from Thanksgiving past. These records range from 1893 to 2022. The Black Hills could see light snow and all of KELOLAND will be breezy. The record high temperature came...
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
Holiday in style at Buckle in The Empire Mall
If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you spread some extra special cheer with your holiday gift giving this year, you don’t need to look any further than Buckle at the Empire Mall. Brittany recently stopped by and found out that whether you’re looking for country...
