Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department has announced changes to the schedule. According to city officials, they will modify their schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. Solid waste collections that are normally picked up on Thursdays were moved to Wednesday, November 23, and pick-up will...
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
wach.com
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library hosting Chick-fil-A hiring event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free Chick-fil-A hiring event for the public from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Dec. 1. Organizers ask that you bring your resume for on-the-spot interviews. Chick-fil-A is hiring for the following positions:. Cashiers and Drive Thru Team Members. Food Line...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re filling up at the pump ahead of Thanksgiving prices are down. According to AAA here in the midlands drivers are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular. That’s down more than 12 cents from a week ago. The national average has...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WIS-TV
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
Lexington County council asking for public input for upcoming budget
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is looking for your input. They want locals and surrounding communities to tell council what they'd like to see focused on in the next fiscal year budget. Their budget survey opened to the public last week and you have until December 15 to...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-A Supply announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina and bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique needs” of Chick-fil-A restaurants. […]
abccolumbia.com
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
wach.com
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
abccolumbia.com
Fifth annual “Bountiful Harvest” event brings police, community together
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department and Serve and Connect held the fifth annual “Bountiful Harvest” community event next to the Icehouse Amphitheatre in Lexington. Along with folks from Serve and Connect, officers from the Lexington, Cayce, and West Columbia Police Departments, and the Lexington...
