Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
NASA 'giddy' over amazing moon views from Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft
NASA officials say Artemis 1 mission teams are "giddy" after witnessing how well their Orion spacecraft has been performing so far on its way towards lunar orbit.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
BBC
Nasa's Artemis Moon rocket lifts off Earth
The American space agency Nasa has launched its most powerful ever rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The 100m-tall Artemis vehicle climbed skyward in a stupendous mix of light and sound. Its objective was to hurl an astronaut capsule in the direction of the Moon. This spacecraft, known as Orion,...
Phys.org
Orion spacecraft makes closest moon approach on Artemis I mission
The Artemis I mission brought Orion on its closest approach to the moon while blasting out on its way to an orbit that will take it farther from the Earth than any previous human-rated spacecraft. Orion entered the moon's gravitational influence on Sunday and used that power along with a...
scitechdaily.com
Behold! NASA’s Artemis I Orion Close Flyby of the Moon
Orion re-acquired signal with NASA’s Deep Space Network, at 7:59 a.m. EST (4:59 a.m. PST) after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 a.m. EST with a firing of the orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph (930 km/h). At the time of the burn, Orion was 328 miles (528 km) above the Moon, traveling at 5,023 mph. Shortly after the burn, Orion passed 81 miles above the Moon, traveling at 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h). At the time of the lunar flyby, Orion was more than 230,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.
Science Focus
The UK’s Goonhilly Earth Station has started tracking the path of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket
The collaboration is the first of several missions ushering in an exciting new era for UK space science. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission successfully got underway on 16 November, with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket sending the uncrewed Orion capsule on its journey to the Moon. The mission is the first of a series that will culminate with the space agency aiming to put humanity back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft sees the moon for 1st time in stunning video
NASA's Orion spacecraft has spotted the destination of its Artemis 1 test flight the moon and captured a stunning video to mark the moment.
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
NASA's Artemis 1 mission launched 10 cubesats. Here's how they're doing
Most of the Artemis 1 cubesats have checked in as the Orion spacecraft looped around the moon, but a few still have not phoned home after launch.
Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft watches Earth rise over the shadowed moon (video)
Shortly after the Orion spacecraft finished a crucial engine burn near the moon on Monday (Nov. 21), it spotted Earth rising above our shadowed neighbor.
NASA's Orion slingshots around the moon, longer trip coming up
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon, grabbed onto its gravitational pull and did a slingshot around it. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago. Orion's onboard cameras captured a view of the approaching moon and a very small Earth floating in the distance. The blue orb then disappeared as NASA's capsule and crew of test mannequins began a 34-minute journey around the backside of the moon.NASA says Orion buzzed 80 miles above the moon's surface. It then fired up its orbital maneuvering system engine, leveraging the moon's...
An update on NASA's plans to go back to the moon
Now an update on a story we first reported in March 2021 on NASA's plans to go "Back to the Moon." After months of delays, this past Wednesday, Artemis 1, NASA's new moon rocket, carrying an unmanned Orion crew capsule, rose into Florida's night sky. One change from the Apollo...
NASA loses contact with Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft for 47 minutes
NASA unexpectedly lost contact with its Artemis 1 Orion capsule early Wednesday morning (Nov. 23), for reasons that remain unclear.
iheart.com
ONE GIANT LEAP FOR MANKIND: NASA Capsule Buzzes Moon
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon on Monday! Buzzing right by the lunar surface, the capsule is on its way to a record-breaking orbit. Click HERE for the full story and all the details.
Orion completes Lunar flyby and prepares to orbit the Moon
NASA has reached yet another milestone in the Artemis 1 mission to send Orion around the Moon and test the capsule’s survivability in space. Earlier today, Orion approached the Moon, losing signal as it completed its Lunar flyby. With Orion’s lunar flyby behind it, the spacecraft will not settle into a distant retrograde orbit to test its systems before heading back home.
A Paralympic athlete might become the world's first disabled astronaut
John McFall, a 41-year-old British doctor, is one of the European Space Agency's first batch of trainee astronauts in 13 years.
Comments / 0