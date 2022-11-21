When Urban Meyer was back in Ann Arbor with FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" team, the former Ohio State coach was drowned with boos, leading to him remembering a quote from a college football legend. "The great Steve Spurrier said 'If your rivals like you as a coach, you haven't beaten them many times,'" Meyer said. "So we're good." ...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO