Team USA secure medals at World Youth Championships
Team USA had a mixed day of results during the semifinals of the 2022 Youth World Championships, with three boxers earning bronze medals and advancing one to this weekend’s finals in La Nucia, Spain. Featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) advanced to the championship bout following her walkover victory over...
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Ex-boxing champion shocks by sharing image of deer killed on hunt
Former super middleweight world boxing champion Anthony Dirrell caused outrage by killing a deer and posting the slain animal on social media. Dirrell, who got knocked out by Caleb Plant in his last fight, engaged in a polarizing past-time that is yet to get banned in the United States. The...
Jermaine Franklin aims to land Anthony Joshua fight with UK win
Undefeated heavyweight and Salita Promotions-promoted contender Jermaine Franklin sent a stern warning to Dillian Whyte as he looks to stamp his credentials as a future world champion in their headlining clash this Saturday night taking place at Wembley Arena in London and streaming live on DAZN. “This is my chance...
Five retirements and a dive as light heavyweight goes 11-0, 11 KOs
One of the most blatant dives by a boxer ever inside the ropes largely flew under the radar as light heavyweight Richard Egowa moved to 11-0. The Nigerian fighter, who hails from Lagos, fought also-ran Basil Osigwe in his hometown a few days ago. What transpired blows the mind of everyone who sees it.
Lucy Wildheart claims she can beat Amanda Serrano now
With female boxing at an all-time high in the U.K, world-ranked British based Swedish sensation Lucy Wildheart aims to become a firm household favourite. The 29 year old Brentwood domiciled featherweight ace, managed by Richard Maynard at Strike Sports Management, boasts the same key values as Swedish super-brands: the reliability of IKEA, the durability of Volvo and the A-lister star potential of ABBA.
