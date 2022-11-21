Read full article on original website
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Motorcyclist who died in crash on Angus road named
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on an Angus road has been named. Jonathan Marsh, 48, from Brechin, was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the...
BBC
Nottingham fire: Man charged with murder of mum and daughters
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and her two daughters, who all died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother,...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Tiger Fatally Mauls Girl, 9, and Drags Body into Forest
A tiger mauled a girl to death and dragged her body into a forest in India, according to reports. Poonam Gond, nine, was in a rice paddy with her sisters and grandmother in Madhya Pradesh, central India, when the deadly attack unfolded on Wednesday. Her grandmother, Terasiya Gond, told the Hindustan Times that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. “I heard the scream of Poonam,” she said. “I thought she cut her hand with a sickle, but when I turned around to see her, I saw a tiger dragging her to the field. I cried for help and the villagers, who were cutting paddy in their fields, came and tried to save the girl, but the tiger grabbed her and fled into the dense forest.” Authorities later recovered Poonam’s body from the forest. A post-mortem indicated that she died from injuries to her neck and waist.Read it at Newsweek
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
'Life and soul of the party' 24-year-old died after downing three PINTS of gin in drinking game and taking cocaine and ketamine, inquest hears
A partygoer died after a downing three pints of gin in a drinking game during a 36-hour session, an inquest heard. Doorman Kier Jenkins, 24 – described as 'the life and soul of the party' – went to a friend's house after a night out. He had been...
Complex
Human Body Mistaken for Mannequin and Thrown in Dumpster Leads to New Training for Quebec First Responders
Due to an incident where police once mistook a human body for a silicone mannequin and threw it in a dumpster, first responders in Quebec are now being trained on how to tell the difference and avoid such an incident in the future. According to a story by Canadian Press,...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
iheart.com
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
'We're sorry - we could have saved them': Police apologise to young mother, 22, and her mother murdered by her estranged husband after she made FOUR 999 calls begging for help
The family of a mother and daughter murdered by the daughter's abusive ex-partner say they were failed 'beyond imagination' after a coroner ruled police errors contributed to their deaths. Raneem Oudeh, 22, was murdered outside her mother Khowla Saleem's home in Solihull, West Midlands, just after midnight on August 27,...
Boy, 3, dies after mystery ‘incident’ at home as cops launch probe
POLICE are investigating after a three-year-old boy died following a "medical incident". Emergency crews were called to Ushaw Moor, near Durham, on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after. Police have now launched a probe into his death but have...
Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack
A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
thesource.com
Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Dead After Drowning in Swimming Pool
Afrobeats star Davido is mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. According to The Guardian, the Lagos State Police command has confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy, who Davido parented with his partner Chioma Rowland. Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. The...
Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter
A paramedic in Canada rushed to the scene of an accident and tried to save the lives of two teenage girls without realising one of the victims was her daughter.Jayme Erickson, the paramedic, spent more than 20 minutes trying to save the life of her 17-year-old daughter Montana, who she did not initially recognise due to the severity of the injuries she had sustained.The teenager ultimately died a few days later in the hospital.The crash occurred on 15 November. Ms Erickson said her "worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true" in a message she posted to her Facebook.According...
Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages
A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Urgent alert as twin three-month-old baby boy and girl disappear from their home with teenage family members
A desperate search has been launched to find a missing baby boy and baby girl who were last seen with teenage family members. Three-month-old twins Lekaun and Lenikawa Hippi were last seen in Victoria Street, Grafton, NSW, around midday on Monday. Investigators believe the twins are travelling with the teenagers.
Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals
A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
