Charlotte, NC

Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates

By Jason "Jah" Lee
 4 days ago

Shanquella Robinson‘s family is going to suffer through a very difficult holiday season this year and for many years to come as the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise in Cabo, Mexico is extremely painful. Yesterday, according to Black Enterprise, hundreds of people attended her funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina at Macedonia Baptist Church.

Robinson was found dead by a maid at the hotel where she and her violently shady “friends“, Daejhanae Jackson, lysse Hyatt, Wenter Donovan, Khalil Cooke, Malik Dyer, and Nazeer Wiggins were staying. As we previously reported, a viral video showing Jackson and Donovan beating Robinson relentlessly is circulating the internet. Many believe that fight is what ultimately led to her death. Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, told TMZ that he believes that this trip was a set-up from the very beginning…

Mr. Robinson is calling for a life sentence for those responsible for his baby girl’s death as he will never get to walk her down the aisle at her wedding or become a grandfather to her children.

Civil rights activist Tamika Mallory attended the service and vowed to assist the family in getting justice and accountability.

“Losing a loved one in the heinous way in which has happened to Shanquella, there will probably never be peace for them. But there cannot just be an open situation. It has to be closed with truth and it has to be that there is accountability for those that are responsible for her death.”

As soon as new news breaks about this case you can be sure that BOSSIP will have it for you.

Comments

makeitmakesense
4d ago

Glad they are giving names of the evil violent offenders & hopefully all will be behind bars asap ! Condolences to the family.

Reply
6
 

Bossip

Bossip

