Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
I Am Chef: cooking for the community
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jermaine Jacobs is a chef who has a growing company called I Am Chef. For Thanksgiving, Jacobs wanted to cook and give back to the community he is from. One where he said not only he resides, but his grandmother and cousin who are not too far from his home.
wgxa.tv
Houston County District Attorney and Roughnecks Motorcycle Club team up for Toys for Tots
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County District Attorney Will Kendall teamed up with the Roughnecks Motorcycle Club of Central Georgia for a charity ride, raising more than 100 toys and over $1,100 to be donated directly to Toys for Tots of Middle Georgia. The Roughnecks, along with members of other...
wgxa.tv
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia: spreading love one meal at a time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Every year the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia prepares Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families who may go without. This year the Mission delivered 1200 Thanksgiving meals out of the 2100 meals they prepared for. Vice President of Programs, Jason Beck, said this is the most meals the Mission has ever delivered, thanks to volunteers and weeks of preparation.
wgxa.tv
Macon community ways in on crime redemption strategy
Macon, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wade White owns Razorline Barbershop in Macon on Montpelier Ave. and he said closing or reducing hours for food and vice marts due to crime isn't the answer. "What I feel like that did was, it took a lot of the groceries we needed," White said...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Board of Elections votes to approve Saturday voting
After a short back and forth in the courts, counties across Georgia have to okay to add a day of Saturday voting to their early voting calendar ahead of a highly contested run-off election. "The state has put the burden on the local Board of Elections." A burden that the...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County: regular camera enforcement and speeding tickets to resume Monday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County will begin full use of camera enforcement to regulate speed limits on Monday. Temporary changes were made due to confusion that arose when the cameras were first enforced, and visitors as well as residents of the community were mailed tickets(some multiple) without warning. The...
wgxa.tv
'It's a miracle': Siblings welcome cousins born on the same day, at the same hospital
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a story right out of a holiday movie. "You can't make this stuff up," exclaimed dad, Caleb Linville. One day before Thanksgiving, brother, Caleb Linville, and sister, Kinsley Thomas, know what they're thankful for. "There's no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace....
wgxa.tv
Local house fire on Thanksgiving eve leads to fire chief's holiday prevention tips
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) - Thankfully, a middle Georgia family of six safely made it out of their burning home today but it did displace them from their home this thanksgiving. that's the Houston County fire chief's main message. He just wants everyone to be safe, because fires typically happen more...
wgxa.tv
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
wgxa.tv
House fire displaces Byron family
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews battled a fire on Amelia Drive that left four adults and two kids without a home. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the call came in at 9:56 on Wednesday morning and crews arrived on scene just eight minutes later and contained the fire to an upstairs room.
wgxa.tv
State Troopers: Hancock County teen dies after accident
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. -- Georgia State patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that killed a teen. According to a release, troopers went out to Anna Poole Road for a vehicle accident. Troopers found out that a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown...
wgxa.tv
Houston County Deputies looking for information on missing, wanted woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman wanted on two outstanding warrants has been reported missing in Houston County. According to Houston County Deputies, 32-year-old Chelsea Metz was last seen by her family on November 3rd in Houston County and is believed to now be in the Metro Atlanta area.
wgxa.tv
Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
wgxa.tv
'It's in every neighborhood': Gun violence disrupts quiet North Macon apartments, two shot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A quiet residential neighborhood now flooded with emergency personnel racing against the clock. "It's an extremely quiet neighborhood we've never had anything of this nature, in this neighborhood no police," said one resident. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Bibb County Sheriff's Office released officers, investigators, gang units,...
wgxa.tv
Victims, person of interest identified in North Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A person of interest has been identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments on Tuesday morning. 26-year-old Tylir Kendall is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that left 24-year-old Kenderius Fort and his sister,...
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies asking for help solving Thanksgiving Circle K robbery
MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a Thanksgiving day robbery. According to a release, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K on Vineville Avenue around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. A masked man entered the...
wgxa.tv
Three teenagers charged with murder of Cochran man
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three teenagers are behind bars and charged with murder after a Cochran man was shot and killed on Halloween weekend. According to the GBI, a 17-year-old from Macon and 19-year-old Taquez Moore of Warner Robins were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention acts.
wgxa.tv
One kidnapped, another shot at in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was kidnapped and another was shot at in Washington County overnight on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired on 4th Street in Tennille around midnight. Deputies made contact with the two victims and...
wgxa.tv
Victims identified:DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 3:00 PM (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the persons involved in the fatal collision on I-75 as 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida, and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta. Both Waite and Anderson were traveling in the Toyota Camry. The 27-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe...
wgxa.tv
Arrest made in aggravated assault and auto entry incident
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made for four male juveniles who broke into a vehicle at Walmart on November 21, 2022. Georgia State Troopers heard the description of the suspects and saw the four males running from the area. State Troopers chased down the males who were then taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies.
Comments / 0