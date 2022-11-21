Read full article on original website
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT Responds Helps Middlebury Couple Accused of Returning Rental Car Late
Mike Eisenbach and his wife love to explore new places, not just to sight see, but to scope out where they may want to retire one day. But a rental car company really soured their latest trip, so that’s why they called NBC CT Responds. The Eisenbachs tell us...
Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening. “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
Stamford dispensary Fine Fettle becomes one of the first to get approved to sell recreational marijuana
Fine Fettle got in on the ground floor of Connecticut's adult use cannabis market. The dispensary was approved for a hybrid license Tuesday.
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
mycitizensnews.com
Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot
NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
Eyewitness News
Vernon restaurant owner gives out free meals for Thanksgiving after community rallied around him
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Giving back and giving thanks. A soul food Restaurant in Vernon continues their holiday tradition of handing out free, hot meals. Craig’s Kitchen has been a staple in Vernon for 5 years. “We serve authentic soul food,” says owner Craig Wright. For Wright, the...
trumbulltimes.com
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
intheknow.com
Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like
A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: How Does the End of Daylight Saving Time Impact our Sleep?
What can people do to guarantee a good night’s sleep during this time?. How many hours of sleep should everyone be getting?. Would there be any benefits to keeping the same time-standard or. daylight saving – year-round?
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
