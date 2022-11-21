ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening.  “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot

NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
NAUGATUCK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in

DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
DANBURY, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
intheknow.com

Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like

A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

