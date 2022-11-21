Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
Youngsville woman killed in Thanksgiving Day homicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead early this morning, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store. Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.
WDSU
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
brproud.com
Lafayette Parish deputy arrested, charged with bringing contraband into jail
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail, authorities said. Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit arrested Donald Gilbert Jr., 40, of Lafayette. Gilbert has been charged with three counts of...
wbrz.com
Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day. Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed...
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber
‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help. The victim of a deadly shooting in Baker has been identified. A man is dead after he was shot by his son for blowing his nose, according to the probable cause report.
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
an17.com
TPSO arrests Hammond pair on drug charges
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 35-year-old Johnathan Calcota and 32-year-old Jackel Moore, both of Hammond, after a two month investigation concludes with the seizure of a large amount of narcotics, cash and a firearm. Through the course of the investigation Narcotics Agents identified Calcota as the large scale...
brproud.com
Affidavit: Son becomes enraged hearing father blow his nose before firing fatal shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday was arrested on a manslaughter charge. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, Tuesday morning at around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The shooting took place after the two had an argument, police initially said.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
wbrz.com
Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day. The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
wbrz.com
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - An unusual, mysterious person wearing a mask and gloves while passing out flyers to businesses late at night likely spooked people into thinking something far more dangerous was unfolding this week. Federal and local authorities determined there was no threat. Investigators have found no evidence of any...
Comments / 1