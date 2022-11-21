ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre Part, LA

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WAFB

Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
GROSSE TETE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox8live.com

One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day. Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber

‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help. The victim of a deadly shooting in Baker has been identified. A man is dead after he was shot by his son for blowing his nose, according to the probable cause report.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

TPSO arrests Hammond pair on drug charges

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 35-year-old Johnathan Calcota and 32-year-old Jackel Moore, both of Hammond, after a two month investigation concludes with the seizure of a large amount of narcotics, cash and a firearm. Through the course of the investigation Narcotics Agents identified Calcota as the large scale...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Affidavit: Son becomes enraged hearing father blow his nose before firing fatal shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday was arrested on a manslaughter charge. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, Tuesday morning at around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The shooting took place after the two had an argument, police initially said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day. The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
LABADIEVILLE, LA

