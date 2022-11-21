Read full article on original website
Parents, fans send off Negaunee Miners to Ford Field
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school football team left for Ford Field this Thanksgiving. The Negaunee Miners will play in the Division Six State Football Final Friday. The team went 13-0 after defeating Reed City in Gaylord last weekend. The Miners will face off against Grand Rapids West Catholic in their first championship in 20 years. Thursday, the team loaded a bus to Detroit and departed with a parade of parents, the fire department, and fans wishing them luck.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Teddy Bear Toss happening December 2 at NMU hockey game
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Teddy Bear Toss is happening December 2 at the NMU Berry Events Center during the NMU/Tech hockey game. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice in between the first and second periods. All the stuffed animals collected will be donated to the Salvation Army and St. Vince DePaul to be distributed to families in need for Christmas.
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
11-23-22: Negaunee Miners prepare for state championship in Detroit
Finlandia's Kalli Chynoweth knocks down a three-pointer in the second quarter. North Central wins three state championships in a row, Negaunee headed to Ford Field. High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM UTC. Updated:...
UPHS Portage holds 11th Annual Turkey Trot
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County over 200 people began thanksgiving with a morning tradition. The 11th Annual Turkey Trot was held by UP Health System Portage Thursday. Participants of all ages walked (and ran) a 5k, starting at the hospital and back. UPHS Portage Health and Fitness Coordinator...
Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Last year the Parvu family’s house lights were so impressive that the Marquette Board of Light & Power’s Annual lighting contest judges listed them as a top choice. On Thanksgiving Day, the Parvu family had their lights on, to showcase why they were a top...
Two Marquette County businesses give back by giving free meals for thanksgiving
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thanksgiving Day, two local Marquette County businesses wanted to spread the giving season, by giving out free food. Both of these businesses said this is their way of giving back. Third Coast Pizza prepared 300 pounds of turkey along with traditional sides and pumpkin pie.
Hancock’s Little Brother’s Friends of the Elderly holds Thanksgiving dinner
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 50 free meals were served to seniors at the Church of Resurrection in Hancock and delivered throughout the community. The event was put on by the Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly. Included in the Thanksgiving dinner was turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. The meal is an opportunity for seniors who would otherwise be alone on the holiday to socialize.
North Central grabs lots of honors in UPSSA Eight Player Football voting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Eight Player All-Star Teams. Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Gorzinski, North Central. Defensive Player of the Year: Dillon Raab, North Central. Division 1 Team of the Year: Munising. Division 2 Team of the Year: North Central. Coach of the...
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
Negaunee businesses support local high school football
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week. Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.
Salvation Army UP Region holding second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. The Salvation Army U.P. Region is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers can vote on trees decorated by 12 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
Sheriff’s Department, Remies Bar urge holiday drinking safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The day before Thanksgiving is a popular night to go out. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Remies Bar said it’s their main goal is to make sure everyone makes it home after a fun night. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said it starts with drinking responsibly.
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!. Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling. The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free...
The Room at the Inn is looking for warmth
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – One of the biggest needs around this time of year is warm clothing. Along with Provisions of Marquette, Room at the Inn Warming center will be holding a coat drive from December 1st until the 31st. You can give to the Warming center through an...
Marquette County Sheriff appointed to second term as MCOLES Chairman
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At their November meeting Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt was elected to his second term as chairman of The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES). MCOLES executes its statutory responsibility to promote public safety in Michigan by setting standards for selection, employment, licensing, license revocation,...
