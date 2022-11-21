Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm
On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
WKTV
Stormtracker 2 Winter Outlook 2022-2023
The Stormtracker 2 weather team is calling for 65-85" of snow throughout the winter season for the City of Utica along with slightly above average temperatures. The upcoming winter is expected to be driven by La Niña, a weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean that influences the jet stream across North America. La Niña is when trade winds across the Pacific Ocean become stronger, bringing colder than average water temperatures across the Eastern Pacific. Cooler water tends to favor drier weather along the Western US Coast.
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog
A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street
A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
iheart.com
The 8th annual Parade of Lights to Feature Over 163 Vehicles and Fireworks!
The 8th annual Parade of Lights is presented by the Baldwinsville Vol. Fire Company in conjunction with the Village of Baldwinsville Tree Lighting celebration. Listen to North West Fire District Assistant Chief Jeff Belczak on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Early morning brush fire in Brookfield prompts multiple 911 calls
Crews were alerted to an early morning brush fire on Pocono Ridge and Tremont Road Thursday.
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
Two new restaurants now open in eastern Onondaga County shopping center
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – Two new restaurants have opened their doors to the public in Towne Center at Fayetteville. Chipotle is opening Tuesday and is located in the area between the existing McDonald’s and the new Key Bank. The new Chipotle was first proposed for Towne Center in April 2021.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
