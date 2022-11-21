ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm

On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS

The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
ILION, NY
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Stormtracker 2 Winter Outlook 2022-2023

The Stormtracker 2 weather team is calling for 65-85" of snow throughout the winter season for the City of Utica along with slightly above average temperatures. The upcoming winter is expected to be driven by La Niña, a weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean that influences the jet stream across North America. La Niña is when trade winds across the Pacific Ocean become stronger, bringing colder than average water temperatures across the Eastern Pacific. Cooler water tends to favor drier weather along the Western US Coast.
UTICA, NY
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog

A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
BARNEVELD, NY
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)

At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street

A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
UTICA, NY
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Marcy, NY
