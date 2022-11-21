The Stormtracker 2 weather team is calling for 65-85" of snow throughout the winter season for the City of Utica along with slightly above average temperatures. The upcoming winter is expected to be driven by La Niña, a weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean that influences the jet stream across North America. La Niña is when trade winds across the Pacific Ocean become stronger, bringing colder than average water temperatures across the Eastern Pacific. Cooler water tends to favor drier weather along the Western US Coast.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO