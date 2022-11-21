Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need. “If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are...
thebigsandynews.com
Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy
FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
wymt.com
Hazard ARH introduces new CEO
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Applications Open for Grants to Bring High-Speed Internet to More Kentucky Families
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. This round includes more than $206 million. The distribution of...
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
wymt.com
Dajcor Aluminum donates $10,000 to EKY Christmas event
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County had a tree-lighting ceremony Tuesday morning in downtown Hazard. Organizers said it was part of Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town. It kicks off in early December. Shortly after the tree lighting, Dajcor Aluminum donated $10 thousand to the event to help...
kentuckytoday.com
Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
wnky.com
Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor 55th Kentucky governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death of former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. The 55th governor of Kentucky, Brown served from 1979 to 1983. He was 88 years old. Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff...
wymt.com
Fire department officials warn everyone of space heater risks
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperature drops, many people might be looking for extra ways to stay warm this winter season. Space heaters are commonly used to help people warm up when it gets cold, but firefighters say people should not rely solely on space heaters to heat their space.
Knox County teen reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
wymt.com
Family wakes to early morning fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend
The Kentucky State Police is selling its Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend. The KSP bears will go on sale starting on Thursday night and continuing through the holiday weekend. KSP says the bears will be sold at a discounted price for Black Friday. Purchases can be shipped or picked...
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT GREETS NEW CHIEF LAWMAN, NEW COUNTY ATTORNEY MOVING IN
LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT NAMES NEW EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR, TOO. On Tuesday November 22, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled meeting at the LC Courthouse downtown Louisa at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phil Carter called the meeting to order along with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, Mouse Halcomb and John Scaggs.
lakercountry.com
KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
Applications open to get Internet to more KY families
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. Officials say the distribution of these funds supports Governor Beshear’s Better Internet Initiative, which is committed to expanding high-speed internet […]
Comments / 0