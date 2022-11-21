ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
KENTUCKY STATE
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Hazard ARH introduces new CEO

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
wymt.com

Dajcor Aluminum donates $10,000 to EKY Christmas event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County had a tree-lighting ceremony Tuesday morning in downtown Hazard. Organizers said it was part of Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town. It kicks off in early December. Shortly after the tree lighting, Dajcor Aluminum donated $10 thousand to the event to help...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Fire department officials warn everyone of space heater risks

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperature drops, many people might be looking for extra ways to stay warm this winter season. Space heaters are commonly used to help people warm up when it gets cold, but firefighters say people should not rely solely on space heaters to heat their space.
CORBIN, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Family wakes to early morning fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
BELL COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT GREETS NEW CHIEF LAWMAN, NEW COUNTY ATTORNEY MOVING IN

LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT NAMES NEW EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR, TOO. On Tuesday November 22, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled meeting at the LC Courthouse downtown Louisa at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phil Carter called the meeting to order along with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, Mouse Halcomb and John Scaggs.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption

The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Applications open to get Internet to more KY families

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. Officials say the distribution of these funds supports Governor Beshear’s Better Internet Initiative, which is committed to expanding high-speed internet […]
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy